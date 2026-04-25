Pendlebury's Historic Anzac Day Performance Leads Collingwood to Victory

Scott Pendlebury breaks records and leads Collingwood to a dominant win over Essendon on Anzac Day, showcasing both veteran brilliance and the emergence of young talent.

The Collingwood Magpies delivered a dominant performance on Anzac Day, defeating the Essendon Bombers in a display largely orchestrated by veteran Scott Pendlebury . Pendlebury, nearing his milestone of 430 AFL games, achieved a historic fourth Anzac Day Medal , surpassing James Hird's previous record.

His performance was nothing short of spectacular, amassing a career-high 43 disposals, 19 score involvements, 10 marks, and two goals. The Magpies’ second-half surge, fueled by Pendlebury’s influence, overwhelmed the Bombers, resulting in a 15 goals to 6 final half. Collingwood broke a 15-match streak of failing to reach triple figures, achieving this with a goal from Patrick Lipinski in the final term.

The match highlighted not only Pendlebury’s enduring skill and composure but also the emergence of younger players within the Collingwood lineup. Players like Jordan De Goey, Josh Daicos, Jack Crisp, Beau McCreery, Patrick Lipinski, and Will Hayes demonstrated significant contributions, indicating a promising future for the team. The Bombers, while showing flashes of potential, struggled with consistent execution, often relying on chaotic handballs that played into Collingwood’s strengths.

Commentators noted Pendlebury’s ability to remain calm under pressure, a characteristic that consistently sets him apart. David King observed his capacity to ‘take that extra beat’ and find the optimal target, while Jonathan Lyon described his play as ‘pure football artistry. ’ Beyond the scoreboard, the game underscored Pendlebury’s legendary status within the AFL. Dubbed ‘football’s grandpa’ by some commentators, his performance sparked discussions about his potential to continue playing at a high level.

Jay Clark suggested he could play on next year if he desired, highlighting his continued demand from a coaching perspective. The Collingwood players themselves expressed awe at Pendlebury’s skill and longevity, with Nick Daicos describing him as a ‘freak’ player who consistently dominates despite being watched for years. The victory serves as a testament to Pendlebury’s enduring impact on the game and the growing strength of the Collingwood Magpies.

The final score reflected the Magpies' dominance, with key goalscorers including De Goey (3), Steele, Anderson, McCreery, McStay, Elliott, Pendlebury (2), Schultz, Hayes, Lipinski, Crisp, and Sidebottom (3)





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