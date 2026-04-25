Pendlebury's Record-Breaking Pursuit Continues After Stellar Performance

Scott Pendlebury delivers a career-best game with 43 disposals in Collingwood's win over Essendon, but coach Craig McRae suggests he may rest next week despite nearing the all-time games record.

Collingwood veteran Scott Pendlebury delivered a stunning performance in the Magpies’ dominant 77-point victory over Essendon , collecting a career-high 43 disposals, 19 score involvements, 10 marks, and two goals.

The 38-year-old was instrumental in Collingwood’s explosive second-half display, where they kicked 15 goals to overwhelm the young Bombers. Pendlebury, however, remains characteristically team-focused, attributing his success to the overall team performance and his role within the system. He expressed satisfaction in being a contributing factor to the club’s success, highlighting the seamless way the ball seemed to find him during the match.

A particularly memorable moment came in the fourth quarter when Pendlebury found himself matched up against Essendon’s Archie Roberts, a player he previously coached at Haileybury College, and successfully kicked a goal. Coach Craig McRae lauded Pendlebury’s performance as the best he’s witnessed during his tenure at the club, unequivocally declaring him a legend of the game and the Collingwood Football Club. McRae emphasized that age is no barrier to performance within the team, expressing awe at Pendlebury’s continued excellence.

Despite the possibility of equalling North Melbourne legend Brent Harvey’s all-time record of 432 AFL games played against Hawthorn next week, McRae indicated that Pendlebury is unlikely to play due to the short five-day turnaround and the need to assess his recovery. The club is prioritizing a bigger-picture approach, suggesting Pendlebury will likely reach the milestone against Geelong in Round 9, potentially breaking the record in front of a home crowd against West Coast in Round 11.

Pendlebury himself acknowledged the quick turnaround and the importance of considering the long-term plan. The Magpies’ recent form, particularly the strong finish in their Round 6 win against Carlton, appears to have been a catalyst for their dominant performance against Essendon. McRae highlighted the team’s focus on playing with the ball in hand and defending effectively, while also acknowledging that the team is still a work in progress with significant growth potential.

He emphasized the importance of predictability and getting everyone on the same page regarding their game plan. The victory showcased Collingwood’s ability to execute their strategies and capitalize on opportunities, solidifying their position as a formidable force in the AFL Premiership Season. The club is carefully managing Pendlebury’s workload, recognizing his value and aiming to maximize his impact throughout the season, while also ensuring he reaches the record-breaking milestone in a fitting manner





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