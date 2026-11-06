Scott Pendlebury's $3m legal case against former manager Jason Sourasis to run through 2027 AFL season

Scott Pendlebury's Supreme Court of Victoria case against former manager Jason Sourasis over an alleged $3 million misappropriation will continue through the 2027 AFL season, with no trial date set. Pendlebury's lawyers raised document disclosure concerns at a Friday hearing.

Scott Pendlebury's legal fight with his former manager over the alleged pilfering of $3 million will continue throughout the 2027 AFL season, with no trial date yet set in the Supreme Court of Victoria.

The Gold Coast Suns recruit now faces the prospect of preparing for a lengthy court battle against leading sporting agent Jason Sourasis while playing his first season for the club. The case remains without a trial date after a short hearing on Friday, where lawyers for Pendlebury raised concerns about the disclosure of documents.

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Pendlebury Lawyers Dispute Document Disclosure

Pendlebury's legal team told the court they were worried Sourasis' side had not properly outlined the full list of documents in his possession relating to the management of Pendlebury's affairs. They also expressed concern that Sourasis' financial planning group, Strategic Financial Planning, had not declared it held any documents following similar requests. The court heard the Sourasis parties deny there was any retainer agreement between the planning firm and Pendlebury, something his lawyers said was incorrect.

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Counsel for Pendlebury, Banjo McLachlan, told the court his client had recently unearthed documents in his email and handed up several emails to Justice Patricia Matthews. McLachlan said the correspondence included messages between Pendlebury and Strategic Financial thanking him for being a customer of the firm and regarding the change of his individual financial planner. It also included updates about his superannuation balance, McLachlan told the court.

The side quarrel between the legal teams has already led to delays in the case. Pendlebury transferred to the Gold Coast Suns late last year on a four-year hybrid contract that will see him play for the team before transitioning into a coaching role. The move followed his record for the most senior AFL games, set during his final season of 21 with Collingwood, where he won two premierships.

Sourasis Denies Misappropriation Of Player Funds

As is common in case planning hearings, neither Pendlebury nor Sourasis was in court on Friday. Pendlebury is instead enjoying a holiday in America touring NBA facilities during his off-season before relocating with his family to Queensland. Pendlebury launched legal action against Sourasis last year, alleging his long-time friend and business partner misappropriated $3 million of his money and invested it in Sourasis' own projects.

He alleges Sourasis took his money without his permission or knowledge across 70 transactions between 2015 and 2023. He also alleges Sourasis' financial planning group had a duty to act in his best interests. A large portion of Pendlebury's cash was allegedly ploughed into Sourasis' ill-fated development of a sporting super hub in Tarneit, which was to be the home of the now defunct A-League team Western United.

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Sourasis also allegedly directed large sums of Pendlebury's money to a development project in Seaford, where the land has since been seized and sold by receivers. Sourasis, the former president of Western United, has denied the allegations and insists Pendlebury was fully aware of the transactions. As part of his defence, Sourasis' lawyers have produced text messages between the two former close friends that they say indicate Pendlebury knew about the transactions.