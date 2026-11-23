Foreign Minister Penny Wong highlights escalating US China tensions as a primary driver of global instability, urging Australia to strengthen middle power alliances to safeguard national sovereignty and influence international outcomes effectively.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong has issued a stark warning that the intensifying strategic rivalry between the United States and China is rendering the global environment increasingly dangerous and unstable. In a major address to the Senate on Tuesday, Senator Wong will articulate that this competition between the two superpowers is significantly raising the risk of armed conflict and eroding the rule-based international order that has maintained relative peace for decades.

Erosion Of Global Stability And Rules

Senator Wong argues that both Washington and Beijing are becoming more willing to wield their respective powers without regard for the established rules and guardrails that previously prevented disputes from escalating into major wars. She contends that international institutions are becoming increasingly paralyzed by these geopolitical tensions, which weakens their capacity to resolve or prevent disputes before they spiral out of control.

Also read Penny Wong says Australia will highlight AI risks in a major speech

Quoting directly in her speech, the Foreign Minister will emphasize the critical balance required for lasting peace. She will state that rules without power cannot secure peace, while power without rules cannot sustain it. This assessment suggests that the traditional mechanisms for maintaining global stability are failing under the pressure of great power competition.

Growing Military Build Ups And US Shift

A key component of Senator Wong's warning involves the massive military expansion undertaken by China. She will note that Beijing is conducting the largest military build-up by any country since the end of the Second World War. Crucially, she highlights that this expansion lacks the transparency and reassurance that the Asia Pacific region expects from a major power.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, the Foreign Minister will point to a strategic shift in American foreign policy as a source of uncertainty. She will reference the US National Security Strategy released this year, which explicitly states that the days of the United States propping up the entire world order like Atlas are over. This indicates a move away from unilateral burden-sharing by Washington.

Domestic Politics Shaping Global Strategy

The direction of US policy remains contested domestically, which Senator Wong argues will have profound effects on the entire world. She notes that following the midterm elections, which resulted in a significant loss for the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump's MAGA movement, the future trajectory of American engagement is still being determined.

These domestic political contests in the United States create an unpredictable environment for allies like Australia. The Foreign Minister suggests that the lack of a clear, consistent US strategy leaves smaller nations vulnerable to the shifting tides of American political winds, further complicating diplomatic efforts to maintain regional stability.

Amplified Middle Power Diplomacy

In response to these challenges, Senator Wong will argue that Australia must deepen partnerships with like-minded countries to ensure that global superpowers do not dictate its national interests. She proposes an approach of amplified middle power diplomacy, which involves bringing together nations that can achieve more in partnership than any one country could achieve alone.

The Foreign Minister will highlight that the number of mid-sized powers has nearly doubled since the end of the Cold War. Countries such as India, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea are gaining greater economic, diplomatic, and military influence. However, she warns that the number of these nations is not enough to offset the combined GDP plateau of the US and China.

Advertisement

Senator Wong will acknowledge that growing international instability makes it increasingly costly for smaller and middle-sized nations to simply hold their strategic space, let alone expand it. Therefore, Australia must work harder to protect its sovereignty and influence decisions made by global powers through collective action and stronger ties.

Regional Engagement And Multilateral Defense

Australia's diplomatic push continues with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expected to host Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Matthew Wale in Canberra. This engagement follows a series of summits with world leaders across Asia and underscores the government's focus on strengthening security and economic ties with neighboring countries.

Senator Wong will pitch Australia as a strong defender of multilateralism, asserting that the government cannot pretend that global and regional institutions are working as they should. She will point out that the United Nations is facing serious financial pressures, which further threatens the effectiveness of international bodies in maintaining peace.

While Australia will continue to clearly state its views on areas of disagreement with China, the Foreign Minister advocates for a stable relationship where differences can be managed. She believes that such a relationship is better for Australia, better for China, and better for the entire region, even as the strategic dynamic of the time remains defined by US China competition.