Penrith is closing in on a three-year deal with prop Moses Leota worth about $880,000 per season. The parties are expected to meet on Friday, with both hopeful of coming to terms.

Penrith is closing in on the signature of prop Moses Leota, with the parties hoping to agree to terms on a three-year deal this week.

The Panthers have identified Leota as part of their big four recruitment priorities alongside co-captains Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo and Liam Martin. Sources not authorised to speak publicly said the Panthers are prepared to offer Leota a deal worth about $880,000 per season, reflecting his status as a four-time premiership-winning prop. The Kiwi international requested, and was granted, permission earlier this season to explore his market value before November 1.

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While several clubs have expressed interest, Leota has always preferred to remain at the foot of the mountains. If a deal can be struck, it raises the prospect of Leota, who has made 227 appearances for the Panthers, bringing up 300 games at the one club. The parties are expected to meet on Friday, with both hopeful of coming to terms on a new agreement.

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Moses has got a lot to think about, but becoming a one-club player is something that will play heavily in his decision-making when it comes to his long-term future, said Leota manager Gavin Orr. Hopefully, we will know this week. The Leota negotiations occur alongside the near-completion of extensions for other key figures. The Cleary and Yeo deals are close to being announced.

While Yeo and Cleary did not recommit before November 1, giving both a chance to speak to rival clubs, they never seriously contemplated leaving Penrith. PNG was prepared to offer Cleary the equivalent of 5 million dollars.

However, the champion playmaker is working through the fine print of an extension of two years, with an option in his favour for two more. Yeo deal is also in its final stages, ensuring continuity of the team leadership group. Martin remains in a different position. He has been mooted as a potential Hudson Young replacement at Canberra and is expected to catch up with Canberra coach Ricky Stuart about the prospect of a move to the nation capital.

I am open to it, Martin told Nine earlier this month. It is close to home [Temora] and it is pretty interesting. The boys speak highly of Ricky, and I would be interested, but Penrith would still be my first option. This uncertainty contrasts with the stability being built around Cleary, Yeo and Leota.

Panthers Forward Pack Stability

The successful signing of Leota would secure a vital part of the Panthers forward pack. It would also signal the club intent to maintain its competitive dominance by retaining homegrown talent and key signings. Leota has established himself as one of the most durable and impactful players in the competition.

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The reported figure for Leota places his earnings in a similar tier to the complex deals negotiated by his teammates, although the specific structure for Leota remains distinct from the highly publicized arrangements of Cleary and Yeo. While detailed breakdowns for the other stars involve significant third-party deals and tax-free components, Leota potential new contract focuses on a straightforward high-value base salary that acknowledges his consistent performance and loyalty to the team.

Broader NRL Free Agent Market

As the Penrith Panthers solidify their core group, the broader NRL landscape sees eleven Kangaroos players remaining off contract, including high-profile names like Harry Grant and Cameron Munster. With World Cup commitments concluded, these players are expected to ramp up negotiations over their futures, creating a volatile market for free agents. The negotiations for Leota occur alongside near-completion of extensions for other key figures, ensuring the continuity of the team leadership group.

Leota preference has always been to remain at the foot of the mountains, a preference that his manager Gavin Orr highlighted as a decisive factor in his long-term future. Orr noted that while Leota has significant decision-making power, the prospect of becoming a one-club player who reaches the milestone of 300 games at Penrith carries substantial weight.

This emotional and professional milestone serves as a powerful incentive for the prop to finalize the extension, aligning his personal legacy with the ongoing success of the Panthers dynasty. A deal this week would cap a major retention push for Penrith.