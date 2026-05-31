Penrith Panthers Hold Off Warriors In Thrilling 20-18 Finish

The Panthers secured a narrow victory over the new zealand warriors with a 20-18 win, led by Jack McLean's dynamic performance and Dylan Edwards showing his leadership, despite resting key players

Penrith Panthers edged the New Zealand Warriors 20-18 in a tightly contested match that showcased the grit and flair of Australian rugby league . The game, held at CommBank Stadium, saw the Panthers secure victory despite resting key stars Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo and Brian To'o, as well as stand‑in captain Dylan Edwards who carried and inspired the side against a Warriors squad that had knocked off big moments throughout the match.

The win comes four days after hero Jack McLean returned from an origin cameo to deliver a memorable performance, cementing his place among the rising stars of the competition. The match saw a lot of back‑and‑forths with the Warriors showing the determination to take the game into the closing stages. With only two minutes remaining, the Warriors were gaining momentum, successfully running a few repeat set‑ups and forcing ball into the Panthers' defensive zone.

In a pivotal moment, McLean intercepted the ball and forced a tackle on Warriors fullback Taine Tuaupiki, freeing the ball and halting the Warriors' advance. McLean didn't stop there; he scored a first‑half try that drew praise from fans and pundits alike. His second try was a display of excellent positioning; he was wide in front of Dallin Watene‑Zelezniak to catch a cross‑field kick from Jack Cogger, which left the defenders scrambling.

The Panthers' leadership and defensive solidity were consequential to the outcome. Standing in front of the rested stars, Dylan Edwards took command of the side, he was considered a pivotal factor. He engaged in a confrontation with former teammate and Warriors player James Fisher‑Harris in the second half, showing the grit that kept the Panthers level and stopped a potential try that could have swung momentum.

Edwards' physical intervention showed the Panthers' intensity, and it kept the Warriors focused on the game plan rather than celebrating individual moments. Captain Patrick Meagher's defensive work was also unsurpassed, keeping the Warriors from converting limited opportunities into points. The Panthers' defense was a standout feature of the game.

While the Warriors had the ball in front of the try‑line only a handful of times, Penrith's critical defensive stance turned potentially dangerous plays into frantic pressure ball and held them at bay until the final minutes. The Warriors exploited defensive warnings and a few missed kicks, but at the key moments, the Panthers' last line of defence, with Pemare Teo and Darren Lockwood at the back, were lethal in turning defensive episodes into points.

A final try sealed the win for Penrith. Willie Blair was pressed by the Panthers' defence in the back line of the Warriors' backline, resulting in a last gasp moment that kept the Panthers' confidence, enabling them to finish the match with a successful 20-18 win. The match was a test between the two clubs' physicality, skill, leadership and pace. It will be a bigger battle when the two sides meet again in the following weeks.

With the Warriors about their side and set down for a bye, they will be away from the action for next three weeks after loss to parties. After a golden moment the Warriors won the organisation will support the club to gather. The Penrith-borne news will last through the recall, and the 20‑point home heat are at their tune and between Xbox that depart with a bright rather than a clear sort.

Even after the disband the game will be reviewed for feature details for the brothers. The Palmtree has delved in that they will remain a dominant force in foreign dynamic football aspirations. Future play for both however this reveals strongly by only journalists who come drop





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