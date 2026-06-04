Pentagon Hires Convicted January 6 Riot Participant for Policy Role

A man convicted of trespassing during the January 6 Capitol riot has been appointed to the Pentagon's policy office, sparking controversy over his role in national security decision-making.

Elias Irizarry , who was convicted for his role in the January 6 , 2021 Capitol riot, has been appointed to a position within the Pentagon . Specifically, he has been assigned to the office of the undersecretary of defence for policy, a key entity responsible for providing national security advice and supporting military strategy and planning for the defence secretary.

This appointment has sparked controversy and scrutiny given Irizarry's criminal conviction related to the violent breach of the U.S. Capitol. Irizarry, a former student at The Citadel military college and Civil Air Patrol cadet, pleaded guilty in 2022 to a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Court documents detailed his actions on January 6, including climbing through a broken window, entering a conference room, carrying a metal pole through the Capitol, and taking photographs before leaving.

Prosecutors emphasized that his training likely made him aware of the safety threat posed by the rioters to congressional members and staff. In March 2023, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced him to 14 days in prison. During his sentencing hearing, Irizarry expressed remorse, stating he brought "great shame upon myself, my family and even my country" and called the idea of Americans fighting each other and tearing down institutions "horrible.

" The Pentagon, through acting press secretary Joel Valdez, defended the hire, describing Irizarry as a "qualified, patriotic young professional" and a political appointee. However, the appointment has drawn criticism, including from Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, who questioned on social media why a convicted January 6 rioter should be working on national security matters. The Pentagon did not clarify how long Irizarry has been in the role or provide additional details.

This hiring is part of a broader pattern of the Trump administration employing individuals with connections to the January 6 attack. Another example is Jared Wise, a former FBI agent who was charged with participating in the riot and was hired last year as an adviser to the Justice Department's pardon attorney. Wise was on trial in Washington when President Trump returned to office and promptly issued pardons, commutations, or dismissals for many January 6 defendants.

Wise announced his resignation from the department in April, stating he left to continue exposing alleged FBI and DOJ abuses against January 6 participants from outside government. The January 6 attack occurred after then-President Donald Trump made baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from him. Hundreds of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an effort to overturn the election results, leading to a violent clash with law enforcement, the evacuation of Congress, and multiple deaths and injuries.

The event remains a deeply polarizing moment in American history, and the employment of convicted participants by the current administration continues to raise questions about accountability and standards for public service roles, particularly those involving national security policy





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