Pentagon Starts Releasing ‘Never-Before-Seen’ UFO Files, Including Videos and Photos

The Pentagon has started releasing files related to the reports of unidentified flying objects (UFOs), including videos and photographs of phenomena captured from US military posts around the world. The files are described as 'never-before-seen' and cover reports going back to the 1940s. The release is being made to promote transparency and allow the public to decide for themselves what they see.

The Pentagon has started releasing the files related to the reports of UFO s, which include various videos and photographs taken from US military posts worldwide.

Although some images are unclear, a few show a football-shaped body in motion. The trove also includes declassified witness reports from the 1940s. One recent report details the incident of orange orbs emitting smaller red orbs and disappearing. Another shows a site photo with a rendered graphic overlay depicting corroborating eyewitness reports





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