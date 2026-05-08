People cast their votes on new maps at the Whitman middle school polling location in Alexandria, Virginia, on 21 April. The court found that the state's general assembly did not follow the appropriate procedure in approving the maps, which voters then approved by Republican-led states that may oust Democratic House representatives and boost their party's chances of retaining the majority in the November midterm elections. The court wrote in its decision that this constitutional violation incurably taints the resulting referendum vote and nullifies its legal efficacy.

People cast their votes on new maps at the Whitman middle school polling location in Alexandria, Virginia , on 21 April. The court found that the state's general assembly did not follow the appropriate procedure in approving the maps, which voters then approved by Republican-led states that may oust Democratic House representatives and boost their party's chances of retaining the majority in the November midterm elections.

Following elections last November in which Virginia voters elected Democrat Abigail Spanberger as governor and boosted the party's majority in the lower house of the general assembly, the state's leaders went to work on their own partisan gerrymander, which was expected to remove four of the five Democratic House representatives and boost their party's chances of retaining the majority in the November midterm elections. The court wrote in its decision that this constitutional violation incurably taints the resulting referendum vote and nullifies its legal efficacy.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP campaign arm that funded the lawsuit against Virginia's new maps, said: "Virginia Democrats' corrupt scheme to rig the map has been crushed in court, restoring fairness and protecting the future of the Commonwealth.





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Virginia Whitman Middle School Polling Location New Maps Gerrymander Court Republican-Led States Democratic House Representatives Abigail Spanberger National Republican Congressional Committee Partisan Gerrymander November Midterm Elections Fairness Restoring Future Of The Commonwealth

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