Maddinson calls Khawaja sandpaper claims timing disappointing ahead of summer

Nic Maddinson says Usman Khawaja's revelations about the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal are disappointing and questions their timing on the eve of Australia's summer of cricket.

Nic Maddinson has described Usman Khawaja's revelations about the 2018 Sandpapergate scandal as disappointing and questioned the timing of the retired Test batsman's claims on the eve of Australia's summer of cricket.

The claims, published over the weekend ahead of the book's release on Tuesday, include a series of explosive allegations about the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australian cricket eight years ago. Most notably, Khawaja suggested the entire Australian team, including the four bowlers, knew about the plot to use sandpaper on the ball against South Africa.

Also read Usman Khawaja reveals entire Australian team knew about ball tampering in 2018

Maddinson was part of Australia's recent tour of South Africa, making 56 runs across four innings, including two ducks, before being dropped for the third Test in Cape Town. He spoke ahead of NSW's Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia in Sydney on Wednesday. Asked about the prospect of Khawaja, his former teammate, reopening old wounds from one of the darkest chapters in Australian cricket, Maddinson said he had no idea Khawaja was about to reignite the controversy.

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It's obviously disappointing that it keeps coming up, Maddinson said. But it's that time of year, isn't it, when Christmas comes along and people have books to sell, so things come out. I think the three guys who've been affected the most, Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, it doesn't really help them at all to relive it, especially over the past month, having great series in South Africa, he said.

Khawaja Makes Explosive Claims About Sandpapergate

Obviously, the crowds weren't as hostile recently in South Africa, maybe as what people expected, but that stuff's still there every day, at airports, and the general public making comments here and there. I guess over time it would still wear them down and for that to just pop up at the start of the summer going into a pretty big six months for the team is obviously disappointing for those guys.

Among Khawaja's other claims are that Bancroft used sandpaper on the ball during the preceding Test in Port Elizabeth and that he was pissed off two Australian players refused to take collective responsibility for the scandal. Cummo is probably the one to speak to, Maddinson said of Pat Cummins. It's been documented that Uzzie spoke to him and other players. I literally read the story last night because I thought you might ask me today.

Apart from that, I live with my head in the sand, in cricket terms. I stay off my phone most of the time. I don't read any media, so I just knew coming today there might be a few questions regarding it. Smith is currently in New York but is expected to return to Australia ahead of the first Test against New Zealand on December 9.

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Maddinson Comments On His South Africa Tour

Asked whether he noticed anything different about Smith during Australia's return to Cape Town, the scene of the 2018 scandal, Maddinson said the former captain had appeared unfazed. He seemed comfortable to me. It didn't feel like anything was out of the ordinary, Maddinson said. Probably just disappointed he hadn't made a big score.

He is probably not used to going through two Tests without a big score under his belt. He's had to deal with that a lot in the past, but I don't think there was anything that was noticeable while I was there. Maddinson was equally candid about his own performances in South Africa, conceding selectors were justified in dropping him for the final Test. I probably would have dropped myself, to be fair, Maddinson said.

I just thought Josh Inglis coming in, a couple of guys coming back from injury and Cam Green available made it a pretty easy decision. When you don't score the runs, you make it easier. A week before, if you'd said, You're playing Test cricket next week, where do you want to bat? I probably would have chosen to open.

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But opening wasn't anything that was too daunting. I'm so grateful to have the opportunity and I'm just disappointed I couldn't make the most of it. I'm happy to have had it.