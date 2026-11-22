A former member of parliament describes her evangelical Methodist upbringing, her doubts about core Christian doctrines, and why she still finds the Jesus narrative compelling amid deep community polarisation.

A former member of parliament has explained why she continues to attend church even as attendance falls sharply across Australia. She notes that less than 39 per cent of Australians now claim any Christian affiliation.

Her parents were very committed evangelical Methodists, and living as a Christian was the centre of their family life. Sundays were fully occupied with church-related activities. Her bedtime songs were Christian choruses, and she was well versed in Bible stories from an early age. Even as a young adult, her friendships and social life were nearly all connected through the church.

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Christian Faith and Political Activism

Influenced by the radical Christian discipleship movement of the 1970s, she began to draw connections between political activism and the social justice underpinning of the gospel. But she became less and less comfortable with the other attributes and beliefs assigned to being a good Christian. She asked how she could sing as a pacifist, how she could refer to God as a father and male, and how she could support a homophobic church.

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She also questioned how she could say the Apostles Creed when she did not believe in the virgin birth, that Jesus rose from the dead, or that after ascending to heaven he would come back to earth again. What she does believe in is a just, compassionate and forgiving world that upholds the inherent equality and dignity of every single human being.

She says this is the core of most of the world's religions and lives in the hearts of many who have no religious adherence at all. She just happened to have been born in a country with Christian heritage. When she became a member of parliament, she worked with many politicians, public servants and others who shared the same aspirations for a fairer society. They were prepared to work in the complex and often unforgiving political environment for positive change.

Why She Continues to Attend Church

Like all institutions, including the church, it was imperfect, mistakes were made, and priorities were not always noble, but frail humans put their best foot forward. This leads her to why she goes to church now. She believes it is the narrative she finds most compelling and inspiring. It reminds her that there is much she can do to heal and build relationships, forgive and love others, and those actions will hopefully make the world a better place.

She is drawn to the life story of the man Jesus, who constantly reminded all who would listen that humans were closer to the divine when they cast aside selfishness, self-righteousness, jealousy and prejudice in favour of harmony and acceptance. Jesus did not just say these words; he lived them and was prepared to sacrifice his own life for those beliefs. As communities grapple with deep polarisation, she says this message is even more powerful and potentially transformative.

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The Personal Impact of Church

Going to church is not for everyone, but when she goes, the material world is silenced for a moment and she is prodded and nudged to be a better version of herself.