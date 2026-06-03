People with intellectual disability face health inequities in Australia

People with intellectual disability in Australia experience one of the greatest health inequities, with 38% of deaths being preventable with better healthcare. Clinicians often misinterpret symptoms expressed by people with disability, leading to neglect.

A 27-year-old man with Down syndrome was hospitalized with a respiratory infection that rapidly deteriorated into a collapsed lung and several lung abscesses. His parents were shocked by the way doctors spoke about him, asking them to present a resume to prove his quality of life.

People with intellectual disability in Australia experience one of the greatest health inequities, with 38% of deaths being preventable with better healthcare. Clinicians often misinterpret symptoms expressed by people with disability, leading to neglect. The disability royal commission heard stories of neglect from parents, and the Department of Health committed to valuing and respecting people with intellectual disability. A training course, the Health Ambassadors program, aims to educate healthcare professionals on reasonable adjustments in healthcare.

However, the Department of Health has announced it will not continue to fund the program beyond June 30, 2026, which has sparked concerns about the impact on people with intellectual disability. The government is now considering extending the funding for another 12 months. People with intellectual disability, such as Emily Porter, who is a Health Ambassador, are advocating for better healthcare and more inclusive medical environments.

They want medical professionals to centre them in discussions about their healthcare and make adjustments to help them feel comfortable and included. The government has also spent $4.7 million on developing training materials, but it remains to be seen whether this will be enough to address the health inequities faced by people with intellectual disability





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Intellectual Disability Health Inequities Down Syndrome Healthcare Training

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