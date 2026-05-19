Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, refused to publicly comment on the expectation that his 10-year reign at the club will come to an end despite reports in the Guardian that he has Arsenal becoming Premier League champions. He repeated the deflection he has used throughout this season, stating that the first person to know his decision would be Khaldoon al-Mubarak, the chair of City Football Group, and he would also consult with Ferran Soriano, the chief executive.

Pep Guardiola refuses to confirm expected departure from Manchester City , despite reports in the Guardian that he has Arsenal becoming Premier League champions. He repeated the deflection he has used throughout this season, stating that the first person to know his decision would be Khaldoon al-Mubarak, the chair of City Football Group, and he would also consult with Ferran Soriano, the chief executive.

He admitted his conversation with Mubarak was imminent and said that his team's heavy schedule has played its part in falling short. Erling Haaland's late equaliser was not enough to prevent the title returning to Arsenal for the first time in 22 years





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Pep Guardiola Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Champions Erling Haaland Bernardo Silva

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