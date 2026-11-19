Reigning world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for EPO and disqualified from the Sydney Marathon, while two other Kenyan distance runners also received sanctions.

Reigning women's world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been handed a three-year doping ban after testing positive for EPO, and she has been disqualified from her Sydney Marathon victory.

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced the sanction on a dismal day for Kenyan distance running, with two other leading athletes from the country also punished for doping. Jepchirchir, 33, won Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021 and world gold in 2025. Her ban was reduced by a year after she decided not to challenge the results of a blood test. She has been stripped of her Sydney victory and accepted the disqualification of all her competitive results since 17 July.

Also read Sydney marathon winner banned for life after positive test

Jepchirchir Denies Using EPO

The adverse finding came from an out-of-competition test in Kenya before she travelled to Sydney in August. Jepchirchir was provisionally suspended in October after that sample returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO. She was also tested on race day in Sydney and returned a negative result, highlighting the importance of out-of-competition tests. In an interview with the AIU, Jepchirchir denied using EPO and said she had no knowledge of how the adverse analytical finding had occurred.

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Despite her explanations, the former world record holder in the half-marathon subsequently signed an admission of anti-doping rule violations and acceptance of consequences form. The AIU also imposed sanctions on two other leading Kenyan distance athletes. Veronica Loleo, a half-marathon silver medallist at the 2026 world road running championships and ranked sixth in the world, received a three-year ban after also testing positive for EPO.

In an in-person interview with the AIU, Loleo denied any knowledge of how the drug had entered her body, but claimed she had received an injection, the name of which she could not recall, to treat an injury and related pain before the positive samples were collected in September. A marathon runner received a six-year ban after abnormalities he failed to explain were found in his athlete biological passport.

Kenyan Doping Ban Total Rises

It means more than 320 Kenyans have now been caught by the AIU since it was set up in 2017, a figure that casts a shadow on the country that will host the 2029 World Athletics Championships. Jepchirchir is yet another high-profile Kenyan athlete to test positive, with more than 140 sanctioned for doping offences since 2017.

Last year, Kenya's women's marathon world record holder Ruth Chepngetich was banned for three years after admitting anti-doping rule violations involving hydrochlorothiazide, a prohibited diuretic. Chepngetich's world record of 2:09:56 remains on the books because it was set before her positive test. Sydney Marathon organisers announced that Kenyan runner Irine Cheptai, who finished second behind Jepchirchir on the day, will be elevated to champion.

Clean Runner Irine Cheptai Elevated

Cheptai endeared herself to the Sydney crowd by handing her drink to Australian Paralympian Michael Roeger during the race, earning her a nomination as a finalist for World Athletics' 2026 International Fair Play Award. It is the 34-year-old's first win in one of the eight World Marathon Majors: London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Berlin, Tokyo, Sydney and Cape Town. Sydney Marathon race director Wayne Larden said he was disappointed the race had been won by a doper.

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But this outcome shows the system works, he said. Alongside our fellow organisers, the Sydney Marathon has voluntarily invested in additional out-of-competition testing, above and beyond what is required of us, and this case is exactly why that investment matters. There is no place for doping at the Sydney Marathon or in the sport at all, and anyone who cheats should know they will be caught.

Today we get to celebrate Irine Cheptai, who raced clean and with real sportsmanship, and we're proud that Sydney will be where she claims her first title, Larden said. Sydney Marathon organisers said all other tests from the event had now been cleared, meaning there would be no more disqualifications. Two Ethiopians will step up onto the podium as well: Shure Demise Ware will be credited with second after running 2:22:33, with Haven Hailu Desse up to third in 2:22:57.

Out of Competition Testing Proves Critical

Athletics Integrity Unit chief executive Brett Clothier said out-of-competition testing is one of the most powerful tools we have in protecting clean sport. It reaches athletes when and where they least expect it. This case is a clear example of that, and it would not have been possible without the Sydney Marathon's voluntary investment in additional testing this year.

He also said the Kenyan authorities have made a lot of progress in the fight against doping in the last five years, but these cases highlight that there is still a long way to go. The Kenyan government is aware of the current situation and has committed to further strengthen the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya and take action to address the criminal networks that facilitate doping within the country.

We will discuss the details behind these commitments with the Kenyan government in the coming months.