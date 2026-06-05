Perfect Ratings, Flawed Prices: How Real Estate Review Systems Favor Underquoting Agents

A data-driven investigation reveals that real estate agents with the highest pricing inaccuracies often maintain near-perfect star ratings on major property platforms. The review systems, which primarily collect feedback from sellers, exclude the perspectives of prospective buyers affected by underquoting, creating a misleading endorsement of agents who inflate price guides. Both realestate.com.au and Domain acknowledge their ratings measure vendor satisfaction, not buyer experience, raising concerns about consumer trust and regulatory gaps.

An investigation has uncovered a significant discrepancy between real estate agents' online ratings and their pricing accuracy, raising concerns about the reliability of review systems on major property platforms.

The study, conducted by data firm Homer, found that agents with the highest pricing error scores-meaning they most frequently underquote or misguide property prices-maintain near-perfect star ratings on realestate.com.au and Domain. These platforms prominently display agent ratings, which are largely based on feedback from sellers, often excluding prospective buyers who may have negative experiences with underquoting or other issues.

The result is a review ecosystem that may inadvertently endorse agents who inflate price guides to attract buyers, while providing little incentive for accurate pricing. Henry Pedersen, CEO of Homer, stated that the system not only fails to identify problematic agents but actively endorses them, as even those with average underpricing errors of over 16 percent can retain five-star ratings.

The investigation cross-referenced Homer's list of the 50 most inaccurate agents in each state with their public ratings, revealing median scores of five stars on realestate.com.au across all jurisdictions, and similarly high scores on Domain. Platforms acknowledged that their ratings measure vendor satisfaction rather than buyer experience, and consumer advocates warned against relying solely on such reviews.

Despite strict state laws against underquoting, the review structures on these major listing sites do not capture the sentiments of unsuccessful bidders, leaving a blind spot for consumers. The analysis does not imply legal breaches but highlights a misleading dynamic where agents benefit from underquoting while maintaining stellar reputations online. The title of this investigation could be "Perfect Ratings, Flawed Prices: How Real Estate Review Systems Favor Underquoting Agents.

" This headline captures the core contradiction between agents' flawless online scores and their demonstrated inaccuracy in property pricing. It signals to readers that the story will explore systemic flaws in feedback mechanisms that are supposed to guide buyer and seller decisions. In summary, a data-driven probe found that real estate agents with the worst pricing accuracy on record often boast the highest customer ratings on the nation's top property websites.

The rating systems, which only allow sellers and successful buyers to post reviews, ignore the experiences of losing bidders-the very group most affected by underquoting. Both major platforms admitted their scores reflect vendor happiness, not buyer protection, while experts urge caution. The result is a marketplace where misleading price guides persist under the shield of five-star reputations, undermining trust and potentially violating the spirit of underquoting regulations.

This issue falls under the category of Consumer Affairs and Real Estate, as it directly concerns housing market practices, digital trust, and the transparency of commercial platforms used by millions of Australians. It intersects with regulatory oversight, technology ethics, and financial decision-making in property transactions. Key topics include: real estate agent ratings, online review manipulation, underquoting in property sales, consumer protection in housing markets, and platform accountability





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Real Estate Agent Ratings Online Review Manipulation Underquoting In Property Sales Consumer Protection Housing Platform Accountability

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