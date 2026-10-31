Pompeii wardrobe yields perfume bottle, child's necklace and 38 coins after 2,000 years

Archaeologists in Pompeii have found personal objects including a child's charm necklace, a perfume bottle and 38 bronze coins in a wooden wardrobe sealed by the AD79 eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Archaeologists have found a collection of personal objects inside a wooden wardrobe that remained sealed for almost 2,000 years in the ruins of Pompeii. The items include makeup tools, a small glass perfume bottle, coins and a child's necklace.

They offer an intimate glimpse of daily life in the ancient Roman city before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD79. The wardrobe was discovered in a room of a home on Via dell'Abbondanza, one of the busiest streets in Pompeii. Inside, researchers also found tweezers, an incense burner, a bronze lantern, cooking pots and a wooden box holding lead weights. The weights suggest that someone living in the home worked as a tradesperson.

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Children Wore Charm Necklaces As Amulets

The most intriguing find was a necklace with more than 20 small charms made from various materials and representing several deities, including the gods Bes and Mercury. This type of necklace is known as a crepundia and was traditionally worn by children. Its charms rattled to help parents keep track of their children and could also help identify them. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii archaeological park, explained the meaning of the necklace.

He said, A crepundia had a very special function. It was a reminder of their parents who perhaps lived far away. It was very typical of this society of people, who were often displaced. Many people moved around the Mediterranean area and tended to carry personal objects with them.

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The wardrobe also held 38 bronze coins, alongside the other personal and household items. The fact that money and personal objects were left behind may indicate that the owners had to flee the eruption at short notice, according to Zuchtriegel. Archaeologists additionally found the fragmented skeletons of two mice inside an amphora kept in a storage area of the home. The house had previously been linked to a person named Cornelius Maximus because of inscriptions that are no longer visible.

Restoration Project Uncovers Villa Of Mysteries

Its facade was first excavated in 1912, but experts are only now examining some of its rooms as part of a wider restoration project. Excavations are also under way at the Villa of the Mysteries in a suburb of Pompeii, which first came to light in the early 20th century. Zuchtriegel said the Villa of the Mysteries has never been completely excavated, so the team wants to finish the job.

He noted that work is not focused on the part where the owners lived and where great frescoes are expected, but on the servants' quarters. The majority of the inhabitants of the Villa of the Mysteries were actually servants, he said. The team hopes to gain more insight into the daily life and economy of those who lived in the shadow of history. Excavations at Pompeii regularly yield discoveries from the ancient city.

In 2025, a complex thought to have been used by its owner to woo well-heeled guests was found during excavations of a home on Via di Nola in Regio IX, a wealthy district. A bakery where enslaved people were believed to have been imprisoned and made to produce bread was found in the same district in 2023. The new finds from the wardrobe add to the growing picture of everyday life in Pompeii.

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Abandoned Valuables Reveal Sudden Flight Of Residents

They show not only the wealth and trade of the city but also the personal fears and family ties of people facing disaster. The child's necklace, with its rattling charms, stands out as a small but powerful reminder of families trying to stay together. The coins and weights point to a household involved in commerce. The abandoned valuables suggest a sudden flight as the eruption approached.

Together, the objects tell a story of ordinary residents caught in one of history's most famous catastrophes.