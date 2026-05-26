Persistent Low Pressure Drives Prolonged Rainfall Across Southeast Australia

A deep low pressure system over South Australia, combined with a steady flow of Pacific moisture, is producing widespread rain in Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania, while Melbourne sees lighter totals but lingering fog and grey skies.

A broad and persistent weather pattern is feeding abundant rain across much of southeastern Australia as a combination of strong low‑pressure systems and a steady flow of moist air from the Pacific converge over the region.

The key ingredients for heavy precipitation are instability in the atmosphere and plentiful moisture, both of which are currently present in large quantities. The instability is generated by a deep low pressure centre that appears on weather maps as the letter L, accompanied by a trough represented by a dotted line and a frontal boundary marked with barbs.

This low sits over South Australia and draws in warm, humid air from the ocean to the east, while a high pressure ridge to the south acts like a conveyor, pushing that moisture westward and upward into the southeast of the continent. As of Tuesday the original low remains anchored near Adelaide, reinforcing troughs that stretch inland across Queensland and New South Wales, and extending down the southern coast of New South Wales.

By Thursday the low positioned over South Australia is expected to weaken and eventually dissipate after persisting for almost a full week. The slow progression of this system means that rain bands will continue to sweep across the area for several more days, but the focus of the heaviest rainfall will gradually shift eastward toward newer low pressure zones that develop over the interior.

The most pronounced accumulations, ranging from twenty to one hundred millimetres, are forecast for southeast Queensland, eastern New South Wales and the far east of Tasmania. These locations lie closest to both the moisture source over the Pacific and the lingering low pressure centre, creating a perfect environment for intense downpours.

Localised storms capable of delivering more than one hundred millimetres are also possible in parts of eastern Queensland and New South Wales, where the convergence of moist air and lift is strongest. A noticeable gap appears on the forecast map between the more active zones. From the vicinity of Melbourne extending northward to central New South Wales, and a second corridor across western Queensland into eastern South Australia, rain is expected to be lighter.

Melbourne, in particular, is likely to receive the least rainfall from this system, though residents should still anticipate overcast, foggy conditions that will give the city a damp, gloom‑filled feel. As rain circulates around a low pressure centre it tends to organize into waves, producing narrow bands of heavy rain that can dump large amounts of water in one spot while leaving nearby areas relatively dry.

This pattern explains why some towns will experience severe flooding while neighbours just a few kilometres away see only a few showers. Overall, the combination of a persistent low, abundant Pacific moisture and the slow movement of the system guarantees a prolonged period of wet weather across much of southeastern Australia, with the greatest impacts concentrated in Queensland, New South Wales and eastern Tasmania





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rainfall Low Pressure System Pacific Moisture Southeast Australia Flood Risk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Patchy rain, isolated thunderstorms for south-east as low-pressure system developsMonday will bring periods of patchy rain and the chance of isolated thunderstorms over south-east Australia as a broad low-pressure system forms.

Read more »

Swedish PM Puts IVF at Center of Re-Election Bid Amid Record Low BirthrateSweden's prime minister promises to expand state-funded IVF as the country grapples with its lowest fertility rate since records began

Read more »

House price slump could be coming after weeks of low auction salesA national slump of auction clearance rates could temporarily push prices down as 'hesitant' homebuyers are...

Read more »

South Australia police to resume search for lost boy Gus LamontPolice confirm they will be conducting 'numerous locations' search across Oak Park Station over the next several days. This follows significant recent rainfall, and police play down the possibility of an imminent arrest as the search for Gus Lamont continues.

Read more »