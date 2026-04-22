Perth Airport Terminal 1 Reopens After Unattended Bag Investigation

Passengers were temporarily evacuated from Perth Airport Terminal 1 while police investigated an unattended bag. The terminal has now reopened, but delays are expected. Travellers are advised to check with their airlines for flight updates.

Perth Airport Terminal 1 experienced significant disruption earlier this evening following the discovery of an unattended bag , prompting a comprehensive investigation by the Australian Federal Police ( AFP ) and Western Australia Police.

For nearly two hours, passengers were held outside the terminal building as authorities meticulously assessed the situation and ensured the safety of the public. The incident began when airport security identified a suspicious item left unattended within the international terminal. Following standard protocol, an exclusion zone was immediately established, preventing access to the affected areas and initiating a full investigation.

This precautionary measure was taken to mitigate any potential risk and allow law enforcement to thoroughly examine the bag and its contents. The prolonged wait outside the terminal caused considerable inconvenience for travellers, many of whom were scheduled to depart on flights or awaiting the arrival of loved ones. Reports from passengers indicated growing frustration as information remained limited and the duration of the disruption extended.

One traveller, Austin, who was attempting to catch an interstate flight, described the scene as chaotic, noting large groups of people congregating outside the terminal entrance, anxiously seeking updates on their travel plans. The airport authority acknowledged the disruption and communicated via official channels, advising passengers to directly contact their respective airlines for the most current flight information.

Airport staff worked diligently to manage the crowds and provide assistance where possible, but the uncertainty surrounding the situation understandably led to heightened anxiety among those affected. The airport's priority remained the safety and security of all individuals within and around the premises, and the extended exclusion zone was deemed necessary to facilitate a thorough and uncompromised investigation. Fortunately, the investigation concluded successfully at approximately 6:30 PM, and authorities deemed it safe to reopen the impacted areas of Terminal 1.

The AFP issued a statement confirming the completion of their investigation and the gradual resumption of normal operations. While the immediate threat was neutralized, Perth Airport cautioned that delays were still anticipated as airlines worked to reschedule flights and manage the backlog of passengers. The airport is collaborating closely with airline partners and relevant agencies to expedite the recovery process and minimize further disruption.

Passengers are strongly encouraged to continue checking with their airlines for the latest updates on flight schedules and potential changes. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance and the robust security measures in place at Australian airports to ensure the safety of travellers. The swift response and coordinated efforts of the AFP, WA Police, and airport personnel were crucial in resolving the situation efficiently and safely, allowing operations to gradually return to normal





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Perth Airport Terminal 1 Unattended Bag AFP WA Police Flight Delays Airport Security Travel Disruption

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