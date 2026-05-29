Perth and Southern WA Brace for Powerful Winter Storm Threatening WA Day Weekend

A rare and powerful winter storm, packing cyclone-strength winds and heavy rainfall, is set to batter Western Australia's coast from Geraldton to Albany over the WA Day long weekend, prompting severe weather warnings and preparation calls.

Perth and the southern regions of Western Australia are bracing for an unusually powerful winter storm system expected to strike over the WA Day long weekend, bringing with it cyclone-strength winds , torrential rain, and dangerous coastal conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that this weather event, which occurs only once every four to five years, will impact a vast stretch of coastline from the Mid West region near Geraldton down to Albany in the Great Southern. The system is forecast to begin on Saturday evening and persist through Monday, causing significant disruption to holiday plans and posing serious risks to life and property.

Wind gusts could reach up to 125 kilometres per hour, while rainfall totals of up to 50 millimetres are expected along the coast, accompanied by high tides and offshore waves up to eight metres high. Those living in west-facing towns and coastal areas will bear the brunt of the storm, with potential flooding of low-lying areas such as Riverside Drive and nearby bike paths along the Swan River in Perth, and even possible inundation of the freeway itself.

The Bureau of Meteorology's WA manager, James Ashley, described the system as likely to be the strongest winter storm of the year, emphasizing its rarity and intensity. He noted that tornadoes are possible with such winter systems, and this one is no exception. The destructive winds, combined with heavy rain, will create hazardous conditions for travellers and residents alike. Emergency services have issued severe weather warnings and urged the public to take immediate preparatory actions.

DFES Assistant Commissioner Paul Carr advised securing loose objects like tarpaulins, bins, patio furniture, and even sheds to prevent them from becoming airborne projectiles. He also recommended making minor repairs to properties and trimming overhead branches that could fall onto fences, houses, or sheds. Carr stressed that while volunteers and agencies across regional Western Australia are ready to respond to emergencies, the key to minimizing damage lies in proactive preparation before the storm hits.

This storm system is expected to cause widespread mayhem during what is typically a celebratory long weekend. Holidaymakers planning outdoor activities or camping near the coast are advised to reconsider their plans and stay updated on the latest warnings. The combination of strong winds, heavy rain, and high tides will create dangerous surf conditions and potential coastal erosion.

Authorities are particularly concerned about the timing, as the storm coincides with a holiday period when many people are traveling or enjoying outdoor events. Residents are encouraged to monitor local weather reports, prepare emergency kits, and ensure their properties are secured. The storm's prolonged nature, lasting from Saturday to Monday, means that conditions may deteriorate gradually, giving people time to act but also increasing the risk of fatigue and complacency.

As the system moves south from Geraldton on Saturday evening into Perth overnight and then toward the southwest corner, communities must remain vigilant. The Bureau of Meteorology will continue to update warnings, and emergency services are on standby to assist those in need. This is a rare and powerful winter system that demands respect and careful preparation to ensure safety over the WA Day long weekend





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WA Day Long Weekend Winter Storm Cyclone-Strength Winds Perth Severe Weather Warning

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