Perth Bears CEO Downplays PNG Threat, Hints at More Signings

Perth Bears CEO Anthony De Ceglie addresses comparisons with the PNG Chiefs, reveals upcoming player announcements, and discusses the club's strategy for success in the NRL.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: Newly announced Perth Bears head coach Mal Meninga shakes hands with NRL CEO Andrew Abdo as Perth Bears CEO Anthony De Ceglie looks on during a NRL media opportunity at Rugby League Central on June 06, 2025 in Sydney, Australia.

Perth Bears CEO Anthony De Ceglie has downplayed the challenge posed by the PNG Chiefs, while also hinting at further player signings as the club builds its inaugural roster. The Bears and Chiefs are set to join the NRL a year apart, leading to comparisons, particularly after PNG’s recent acquisition of Jarome Luai. De Ceglie acknowledged the comparisons but emphasized that PNG won’t be competing next year, and the Bears’ focus remains on the 17 existing NRL teams.

He stressed the importance of signing players who align with the club’s values and objectives, rather than being swayed by external factors. The Bears have already secured 18 players, including Storm duo Tyran Wishart and Nick Meaney, and De Ceglie revealed that the club has agreements in place with additional players who are yet to be officially announced. He expressed confidence in the squad’s competitiveness for the 2027 season, stating they are actively pursuing further signings.

The club is aware of the advantage PNG has in offering tax-free salaries and having multiple opportunities to secure players before their 2028 entry, but remains focused on its own strategy. De Ceglie also addressed concerns about media support in Perth, noting the dominance of Australian Rules Football but highlighting the city’s broader passion for sports, citing the popularity of the Perth Scorchers, Wildcats, and Perth Glory.

He believes that strong fan attendance and stadium sales will encourage positive media coverage. De Ceglie also praised the influence of Mal Meninga, the Bears’ head coach, emphasizing his impact on the club’s culture and values, and noting his immense popularity in Perth.

He highlighted a significant 23% increase in junior rugby league participation, particularly within the crucial 11-15 year old age group, attributing this growth to the launch of the Perth Bears Tracks Academy, the first elite academy for 15-17 year old rugby league players in Perth. The CEO also touched upon the historical challenges the NRL has faced with Perth media, owned by Seven West Media, which also holds the rights to the AFL, and anticipates that success on the field will ultimately garner greater media support.

The Bears are determined to establish a strong presence in the Perth sporting landscape and build a competitive team for their inaugural season





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