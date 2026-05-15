Perth man jailed for four years over hit-and-run death of Brenda Walker, an award-winning author

Lucas Martins Da Silva, a 31-year-old man from Brazil who moved to Australia in 2020 and Perth in 2022, was sentenced to four years in jail for hit-and-run death of Brenda Walker, an award-winning author and sister of Cold Chisel musician Don Walker. The incident occurred in Perth’s Kings Park nearly two years ago.

At 67 years old, Brenda Joanne Walker was about to start enjoying her twilight years with her beloved husband when she was hit and killed while crossing a street in Perth ’s Kings Park nearly two years ago.

On Friday, the man behind the wheel of the car that hit her, 31-year-old Lucas Martins Da Silva, was jailed over the incident, with the court hearing how he was tired and travelling at 36 kilometres over the speed limit on his way to work when the crash happened. Brenda Walker, an award-winning author and sister of Cold Chisel musician Don Walker, was left with significant injuries and could not be saved.

Her husband Alex Ruskulis described her as his soulmate, best friend, and life partner. CCTV footage showed Martins Da Silva driving at high speed along Kings Park Road, where the speed limit is 60km/h, and striking Walker as she stepped out into the road.

Martins Da Silva, who moved to Australia from Brazil in 2020 and then Perth in 2022, was sentenced to four years in jail, backdated to March this year, and disqualified from obtaining a driver’s licence for four years from the date of his release. Brenda Walker won multiple awards for her work that included four novels and a memoir, and was also a Winthrop Professor of English and Cultural Studies at UWA





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Brenda Walker Hit-And-Run Death Lucas Martins Da Silva Speed Limit Kings Park Road CCTV Footage Speed Tiredness Visa Fees Remorse Sentence Disqualification Australia Brazil Perth Kings Park Speed Limit CCTV Footage Speed Tiredness Visa Fees Remorse Sentence Disqualification Australia Brazil Perth Kings Park Speed Limit CCTV Footage Speed Tiredness Visa Fees Remorse Sentence Disqualification

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