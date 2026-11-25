Queensland Police confirm the body of Simon Thuijs was found in Albion, treating the death as non-suspicious after the BHP specialist went missing following a hospital visit.

Queensland Police have confirmed that Simon Thuijs, a 32-year-old Perth resident who had been missing for nearly two weeks, was found dead in an inner- Brisbane suburb. The discovery was made in the suburb of Albion last Thursday, prompting law enforcement to formally identify the remains as belonging to the mining industry specialist.

Simon Thuijs Discovered in Albion Suburb

Police treating the death as non-suspicious ended a tense search operation that had gripped the community. The body was located in Albion, a locality just north of the Brisbane central business district. This finding brings a tragic close to the disappearance of the Australian worker who had traveled interstate for professional obligations.

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Timeline of Medical Episode and Hospital Visit

The sequence of events leading to the disappearance began on November 9 when Simon Thuijs traveled from Perth to Brisbane. He was attending a work conference for his employer, the mining giant BHP. The 32-year-old AI behavioural experience specialist was scheduled to return home on November 13 but missed his flight due to a sudden medical emergency in his hotel.

Following the episode, an ambulance transported him to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital. Medical staff discharged him approximately 11 pm on the same day. However, his health complications persisted, leading to a second visit to the same hospital facility the following morning.

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Agustin Garcia Haag Provides Last Contact Details

Simon Thuijs departed the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital about an hour after his second visit on November 14. He left behind a backpack containing his mobile phone, laptop, and wallet. He has not been seen or heard from since that departure. His partner, Agustin Garcia Haag, shared that the last communication came via text message reading "love you lots" on the day of the initial hospital admission.

Agustin Garcia Haag had flown to Brisbane alongside Thuijs's parents to assist in the search. They expressed concern regarding his disorientation, noting he was unfamiliar with the city and lacked access to his regular medication. The couple had relied on local businesses and citizens to help distribute flyers and share digital appeals across social media platforms.

Community Response and Search Operation Details

The search for the missing Perth man involved extensive efforts from volunteers and local establishments. Agustin Garcia Haag described the public response as overwhelming, with numerous residents displaying physical flyers and posting updates online. This grassroots support aimed to locate the 32-year-old who had vanished after leaving the hospital without his personal belongings or identification devices.

Queensland Police Confirm Non-Suspicious Death

Official confirmation from Queensland Police late on Wednesday verified the identity of the individual found in Albion. Authorities stated they are not treating the death as suspicious, concluding the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. The case highlights the risks associated with sudden medical episodes for travelers unfamiliar with their host city, even within a major metropolitan area like Brisbane.