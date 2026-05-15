Perth Park Project: Controversial Racetrack Development and Budget Pressure

The Perth Park project, part of the Burswood racetrack development, includes a controversial racetrack and a multi-purpose building. The project has faced budget pressure and backlash from the public and opposition leaders. The WA government secured approximately 3.7 hectares of land from the nearby Crown Towers resort and casino complex worth over $36 million free-of-charge to build the track.

Artist's impression of a multi-purpose building with function and event spaces to be built at Perth Park , part of the Burswood racetrack development. WA Treasurer Rita Saffioti said there is 'no doubt pressure' on the $217.5 million budget for the Perth Park project.

The project includes a controversial racetrack, which drew backlash from the public and opposition leaders when it was announced last year. In a potential cost-saving move, the WA government secured approximately 3.7 hectares of land from the nearby Crown Towers resort and casino complex worth over $36 million free-of-charge. The government has agreed to a no-money-exchanged land swap with the Crown Casino to purchase a crucial piece of land to build the track.

The project, dubbed Perth Park, includes a 12,000-capacity outdoor amphitheatre, multi-purpose building, and 'multi-use racetrack' for cycling and an annual motorsport event. Announcing a major building contract at the site on Friday, Treasurer Rita Saffioti said there was undoubted 'pressure' to keep the budget in check. The government secured approximately 3.7 hectares of land from Crown worth over $36 million free-of-charge.

WA Opposition leader Basil Zempilas said the exclusion of the hospitality venue was an admission the $217.5 million price tag 'cannot and will not be met'. The government had been in negotiations to own the land closest to the Crown Towers casino and resort complex as it was needed for the southern leg of the track. Perth Park Steering Committee Chair, and Labor MP Daniel Pastorelli said the government had reached an 'in principle agreement'





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Perth Park Burswood Racetrack Development Controversial Racetrack Budget Pressure Crown Towers Resort And Casino Complex No-Money-Exchanged Land Swap Multi-Purpose Building Multi-Use Racetrack Cycling Annual Motorsport Event Treasurer Rita Saffioti WA Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas Perth Park Steering Committee Chair Daniel Pastorelli Budget Backlash Pressure In Principle Agreement Crown Towers Casino And Resort Complex Land Swap Budget Pressure Backlash Pressure In Principle Agreement Crown Towers Casino And Resort Complex Land Swap

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