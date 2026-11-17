Naomi Craig, 34, a West Australian music teacher, was jailed for more than eight years over 12 charges relating to sexual abuse of a boy she taught, falling pregnant with his child on purpose and being placed on the sex offenders register for life.

A West Australian music teacher described as highly intelligent has been jailed for more than eight years over the sexual abuse of a boy she previously taught and with whom she fell pregnant on purpose.

Naomi Craig, 34, was sentenced on Tuesday in the WA District Court on 12 charges relating to the abuse of the boy, who was 12 when the relationship began and had just turned 13 when she became pregnant. The judge described the case as unusual, bordering on unique.

Also read Two left stuck on Perth ferris wheel in the dark after ride turned off

Craig, a married mother of one, had been asked by the boy's mother to help him after he was expelled from the Mandurah school where Craig taught and was suffering the effects of trauma and a neurodivergent diagnosis. The boy was enrolled in year 5 when Craig first met him, and she soon developed a social relationship with his mother. The court was told the two women became close friends and the two families spent time together.

Advertisement

Craig was trusted to spend time with the victim alone, including sleepovers where she would sleep on a mattress on the floor of his home while he slept on another next to her. The court heard that in late 2024 the relationship became sexual after the boy grabbed Craig's breast while the pair were doing laundry. A sexual relationship followed, and Craig became obsessed with the boy.

Music Teacher Began Sexual Relationship With Boy

She monitored his social media use and bought him gifts, including an amplifier and a music subscription she threatened to cancel if he did not comply with her requests. She also demanded he screen record his phone to show who he was talking to and what he was doing. On multiple occasions she sent him photos of herself naked, in lingerie and in swimwear. By May 2025, Craig had begun telling a friend about her desire to fall pregnant again.

That month she did. In text messages she implied to the boy that he was the father and expressed a desire for them to raise the baby together and have more children. He had turned 13 just weeks earlier. Other text messages found by police on Craig's phone included her telling the boy: You make this so hard.

I'm sick of begging for your attention. I want to be happy with someone I can talk to. And, you make me feel loved. In November 2025, Craig encouraged the boy to film himself and send the footage to her, responding: It's like my body's craving it.

Text Messages Revealed Pregnancy Plan

In mid-December 2025, the boy's parents and partner installed CCTV cameras inside the family home and caught Craig and the boy having intercourse in his bedroom when no one else was home. They took the footage to Mandurah Police station and Craig was later arrested. The court heard Craig told police she had met the boy when she taught at his school, and said he was dealing with severe trauma after a family incident and was neurodivergent.

Advertisement

She said she had formed a band to help him and then began driving him to school to help his mother. She said she would give him a few goodbye hugs but nothing else. Police went through her phone and found explicit messages between the pair. Craig was arrested and charged, and a month later gave birth to the boy's child.

Since then her marriage has broken down, and she has engaged in extensive psychological testing which determined she was suffering from undiagnosed bipolar disorder, ADHD and a personality disorder. The court was told she became obsessed with her career and became manic, working long hours and reverting to a teenage state. There is explanation as to how she has crossed an horrific boundary, her lawyer Michael Tudori told the court. She knew it was wrong.

Teacher Sentenced To Eight And Half Years

She is a highly intelligent person. Ahead of sentencing, Craig had 10 previous charges substituted, ultimately facing 12 counts of sexual penetration of a child, procurement of a child to engage in sexual behaviour, and exposing a child to indecent matter. The court was told Craig was in love with the boy and had no interest in other children.

Craig was sentenced to a total of 8 and a half years in prison and will be eligible for parole after 6 and a half years. A lifetime violence restraining order was made to protect the boy from Craig, and she will be placed on the sex offenders register for life.