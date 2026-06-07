Peru's Discontented Voters Choose Between Left and Right in Presidential Runoff

Peruvians go to the polls on Sunday in an election runoff that pits Keiko Fujimori, daughter of 1990s leader Alberto, against leftist congressman Roberto Sánchez. Amid rising crime, political instability, corruption scandals, and voter apathy, they are vying to become the country's ninth president in a decade.

Peru 's discontented voters face a straight left-right choice in Sunday's election runoff, with Keiko Fujimori , daughter of 1990s leader Alberto, vying against leftist congressman Roberto Sánchez to become the country's ninth president in a decade.

Amid rising crime, political instability, corruption scandals, and voter apathy, Peruvians will decide between a perennial rightwing candidate and a surprise leftist contender. This is Fujimori's fourth presidential run, and it could be her best chance yet. She was thrust into politics aged 19 when she became first lady after her parents' marriage ended during her father's authoritarian rule.

Meanwhile, Sánchez, a former trade and tourism minister, took 12% of the vote, edging out ultra-conservative former Lima mayor Rafael López Aliaga. The election campaign, which started with a record 35 candidates, has ended with a choice between two candidates representing just 29% of the vote. Voters are exhausted and skeptical after a period of record instability, with eight presidents since July 2016. The last president, José Jerí, was accused of influence-trafficking.

'Politicians have lost a lot of credibility,' said Santiago Pedraglio, a sociologist. Fujimori carries her father's legacy, promising a tough-on-crime stance, while Sánchez has sparked fears of an incompetent government like Castillo's. Sánchez has pledged to free Castillo and draft a new constitution, but backed down from removing the central bank head





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Peru Election Presidential Runoff Keiko Fujimori Roberto Sánchez Political Instability

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