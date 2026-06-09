Peta Credlin Exposes Labor's Double Standards on Gender Attacks

Sky News host Peta Credlin accuses senior Labor figures of hypocrisy after their outrage over a 'ditch the witch' billboard targeting Jacinta Allan, contrasting it with their silence when she faced similar misogynistic attacks while undergoing IVF.

Sky News host Peta Credlin has accused senior Labor figures of hypocrisy after they condemned a billboard targeting Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan with the slogan ditch the witch.

Credlin argued that the coordinated outrage from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and former prime minister Julia Gillard exposed a double standard in how misogyny is treated in Australian politics. She said women on the political right rarely receive the same level of public support when faced with sexist attacks, despite the left claiming to champion gender equality. On Monday, Albanese labelled the billboard totally unacceptable, stating that political disagreements should not descend into personal attacks.

He said, you can have a disagreement with peoples policy position by all means, but you dont have to denigrate people in such a personal way. It has got to stop. Gillard, who was famously subjected to the same slogan 15 years ago, said she was disgusted by its reappearance.

Their swift condemnation stood in stark contrast, according to Credlin, to the silence from left wing politicians when she herself was subjected to horrific abuse while undergoing IVF treatment in 2014. Credlin recalled that Clive Palmer accused her of being responsible for former prime minister Tony Abbotts paid parental leave policy because she was trying to become pregnant. The allegations were unfounded, as the policy was announced before she joined Abbotts office.

But as a political staffer, she was not permitted to speak to the media to defend herself. She said that experience was far more damaging than any billboard. If I had the choice between what was said about me at the time by Palmer and others and a ditch the witch billboard, the witch sign would have been water off a ducks back, she said.

Believe me, there was no one out there sticking out for me because I am a woman of the right and its only the left that gets defended. Credlin further argued that the lefts selective outrage undermines genuine efforts to address sexism in politics. When a woman on the right is attacked, the left often looks the other way or even justifies the abuse, she said.

This double standard is why many conservative women feel abandoned by the very movements that claim to represent all women. The controversy has reignited debate about the need for consistent standards across the political spectrum, with Credlin calling for an end to the hypocrisy that allows some women to be defended while others are left to fend for themselves. The billboard, which appeared in Melbourne, was widely condemned by both sides of politics.

However, Credlins comments highlight a persistent issue: the tendency of political factions to weaponize gender-based attacks only when it serves their interests. As she pointed out, the same politicians who rushed to defend Jacinta Allan were conspicuously silent when she herself was targeted. This selective outrage, she said, reveals that for the left, feminism is often just another political tool rather than a genuine commitment to equality





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