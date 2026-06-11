Peta Credlin's Slogans Sparks One Nation Fundraising Frenzy

Sky News host Peta Credlin inadvertently sparked one of Australia's largest ever overnight political fundraisers after One Nation co-opted her slogan, 'Fire the Liar', for its fundraising campaign. The campaign accuses Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of lying across a sweeping list of issues, including immigration, energy prices, ISIS brides, Medicare, stage three tax cuts, capital gains tax, the Voice to Parliament, negative gearing, and One Nation has sent billboard trucks into the electorate of Anthony Albanese.

A prime-time television presenter has inadvertently kicked off one of Australia’s largest ever overnight political fundraisers after One Nation pinched the slogan, "Fire the Liar".

On her nightly 6pm show on Monday, Sky News host Peta Credlin quoted a viewer who sent in the phrase"Fire the Liar" about Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Pauline Hanson’s chief of staff, James Ashby, has since admitted he stole the slogan for use in a One Nation fundraiser.

"You wouldn't believe it, but I was talking to Peta Credlin and I was watching her show and I stole it off her. Nothing quite like a borrowed line," Mr Ashby said on Thursday. During her show on Tuesday night, Ms Credlin had said that "Fire the Liar" would be the clarion call at the 2028 federal election, including his commitment not to change negative gearing or capital gains tax.

One Nation co-opted the slogan for its fundraising campaign on Wednesday, raising more than $2 million in just over 24 hours. After its donation surge, One Nation sent mobile billboards emblazoned with "Fire the Liar" to Mr Albanese’s inner-western Sydney electorate.

One Nation’s campaign accuses Mr Albanese of lying across a sweeping list of issues, including immigration, energy prices, ISIS brides, Medicare, stage three tax cuts, capital gains tax, the Voice to Parliament, negative gearing and One Nation has sent billboard trucks into the electorate of Anthony Albanese. Picture: Supplied by One Nation, where he owns a $4.3 million seaside mansion.

The signs were plastered over 50km/h speed limit signs, displaying a picture of Mr Albanese above the "50" number, saying "50 lies, not one truth"





SkyNewsAust / 🏆 7. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Peta Credlin Sky News One Nation Fire The Liar Political Fundraising Anthony Albanese James Ashby Negative Gearing Capital Gains Tax Voice To Parliament Medicare Energy Prices ISIS Brides One Nation Fundraising Billboard Trucks Inner-Western Sydney Electorate Anthony Albanese's Electorate 50Km/H Speed Limit Signs 50 Lies Not One Truth

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coalition Leaders Endorse Preference Deal with One Nation Amid Rising Right‑Wing AllianceLiberal Party president Tony Abbott and opposition leader Angus Taylor publicly backed a preference arrangement with One Nation, urging right‑leaning parties to support each other to unseat Labor. The move follows One Nation's historic primary‑vote lead and a recent byelection win in the traditionally Liberal seat of Farrer, sparking debate within the Coalition's moderate faction about the future of a formal partnership.

Read more »

Peta Credlin Exposes Labor's Double Standards on Gender AttacksSky News host Peta Credlin accuses senior Labor figures of hypocrisy after their outrage over a 'ditch the witch' billboard targeting Jacinta Allan, contrasting it with their silence when she faced similar misogynistic attacks while undergoing IVF.

Read more »

One Nation's 5 Per Cent Defence GDP Pledge Faces Cost And Feasibility QuestionsPauline Hanson's call for Australia to spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence would require an extra $400 billion over four years, prompting scrutiny over funding, timing and the necessity of such a massive increase compared to global peers and alliance commitments.

Read more »

One Nation's 5% GDP Defence Plan Poses $400 Billion Cost and Logistical HurdlesPauline Hanson's proposal to boost Australia's defence spending to 5% of GDP would cost an extra $400 billion over four years, far exceeding AUKUS expenses and likely requiring tax hikes, budget cuts, and conscription, while lacking detailed funding or implementation plans.

Read more »