Pete Hegseth Defends Against Impeachment as House Vote Looms

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth labels impeachment proceedings a political stunt by Thomas Massie, citing legal military actions in Iran and Yemen while drawing parallels to Donald Trump.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth condemned the ongoing impeachment proceedings against him as a politically motivated spectacle orchestrated by disgruntled lawmakers. Speaking at a press conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday, he drew direct comparisons between his situation and that of former President Donald Trump, who faced two impeachments during his first term. Hegseth insisted that every action taken under his tenure has been strictly legal, including the conduct of military operations in Iran and Yemen.

Hegseth Dismisses Impeachment Charges as Farce

Hegseth labelled the eight articles of impeachment filed by outgoing Republican congressman Thomas Massie as an act of sabotage rather than legitimate oversight. He described the resolution as a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment, asserting that it serves no accountability purpose. The defence secretary argued that the proceedings represent a farce designed to undermine national security decisions made by the duly elected commander-in-chief.

Also read Why Trump ally Pete Hegseth is on 'thin ice' in his own party

He emphasized that the impeachment attempt sends a dangerous signal to America's adversaries, suggesting that the United States would punish its own soldiers and civilian leaders for executing lawful orders. Hegseth stated that this approach is not patriotism but rather sabotage, implying that such actions could embolden hostile nations by demonstrating internal division within the US government.

Massie Accuses Hegseth of Breaking War Powers Laws

Thomas Massie, who introduced the impeachment resolution, maintains that Hegseth is violating federal law by keeping US troops engaged in hostilities without congressional authorization. Massie cited Operation Epic Fury, which has been underway for 256 days, noting that the War Powers Resolution requires military withdrawal from hostilities within sixty days if Congress does not authorize the activity. He asserted on social media platform X that Hegseth is breaking the law and that this position is not debatable.

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The eight articles of impeachment accuse the defence secretary of unlawfully maintaining troop engagement in the Iran war, ignoring laws aimed at reducing civilian casualties, overseeing extrajudicial killings of suspected drug traffickers in international waters, suppressing free speech, and initiating an illegal war in Yemen. Massie stressed that Congress had already used its tools for policy disagreement by passing a resolution directing the president to remove US forces from the conflict.

Vance and Trump Back Hegseth Amid Political Fallout

Vice President JD Vance joined President Donald Trump in strongly supporting Hegseth despite previous criticisms of the Iran war. Vance dismissed the impeachment proceedings as a ridiculous show that substitutes for actual policymaking, arguing that legislators have numerous other tools to register disagreements. He pointed out the irony that critics are most angry about Hegseth's correct decisions to reposition forces away from Europe and Ukraine and to reorganize the general officer corps.

Trump expressed full confidence in Hegseth via Truth Social, rating the defence secretary's news conference as plus three times. This support comes after speculation that Hegseth might be ousted from the cabinet following the midterm elections due to his lack of prior government experience. However, with Democrats controlling the Senate, any House conviction would likely fail unless significant Republican defections occur.

Historical Comparisons and Predecessor Critique

Hegseth compared his current predicament to the impeachment of Donald Trump over what he termed a perfect phone call, stating he would take that company daily. He questioned why his predecessor Lloyd Austin was not impeached for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan or for allowing specific operational failures. Hegseth framed the current effort as a show trial against both the president and the secretary of war, highlighting perceived double standards in how congressional oversight is applied to different administrations.