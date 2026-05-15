Pete Hegseth's Attendance at the Summit: Implications for Iran, Taiwan, and Military-to-Military Communications

The Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's attendance at the summit is significant due to the ongoing Iran war and the closed Strait of Hormuz. He is likely involved in discussions regarding reopening the Strait, given Washington's request to Beijing. China has also put the issue of Taiwan on the agenda, with Beijing wanting to halt American weapons sales to the independently governed Island. Additionally, there are concerns about military-to-military communication between China and America, including issues in the South China Sea and the Middle East.

Do we consider that it is appropriate that the Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is in attendance at the Summit? Gavin Cleary It is incredibly significant that Pete Hegseth is here.

He's the first American defence chief in decades to accompany a sitting president on a state visit to China. Here's why he's likely here: Iran. This whole summit is happening in the shadow of the ongoing Iran war and the closed Strait of Hormuz.

Given Washington has asked Beijing to help reopen the Strait (although to what extent China will get involved and lean on its ally Iran, we don't yet know), it makes sense for the US Defence Secretary to be involved in those discussions. Taiwan. China has put the issue firmly on the agenda, including American's ongoing weapons sales to the independently governed Island.

Beijing wants those weapons sales axed and even used state media on Thursday to issue a threat to the US, that if the issue of Taiwan is 'handled poorly, the two countries will collide or even come into conflict'. China sees Taiwan as the linchpin in the success or failure of US-Sino relations, and the real reality that China could invoke a military conflict sometime in the future, that might draw in the US, is a significant reason for Pete Hegseth to be involved in discussions.

Military-to-military communications. To be frank, a lot of analysts believe China and America have pretty poor communication between their respective militaries, and there are major issues when they remain at odds, including around the South China Sea and on issues in the Middle East. Cleary the US is now signalling it wants to open up the lines of communication further, although it remains to been seen how the secretive People's Liberation Army will respond





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