Discover the history of Peter Rowland's iconic chicken sandwich, a staple at the Melbourne Cup for 64 years, with 50 tonnes served since 1962.

For generations, the Melbourne Cup has been more than just a horse race; it is a cultural phenomenon that unites the nation. While the event is officially known as the race that stops the nation, the culinary traditions surrounding it have become equally iconic. Among the myriad food options available, one specific item stands out as the definitive flavor of the occasion.

Iconic Peter Rowland Sandwich History

Chicken sandwiches are considered one of the all-time cocktail party classics, but in Melbourne, the one sandwich to rule them all is the one made by caterer Peter Rowland. This culinary staple has been a presence at some of Melbourne's swankiest luncheons, parties, and events since 1962. The scale of its consumption is staggering, with an astonishing 50 tonnes having left the Peter Rowland kitchen over the past 64 years.

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Matthew Haigh Explains Timeless Recipe

Matthew Haigh, who spent 11 years as Peter Rowland Group's executive chef, asserts that the chicken sandwich remains timeless in its appeal. He notes that while some food trends have come and gone over the decades, the chicken sandwich has stood the test of time and shows no signs of losing its popularity among the public. This enduring status is attributed to the quality and consistency of the ingredients used in its preparation.

Key Ingredients Define The Recipe

The Peter Rowland version uses soft, crustless white bread that is lightly spread with butter. This simple base is then filled with a combination of poached chicken and house-made mayonnaise. The mayonnaise is flecked with chopped chives and parsley, adding a fresh herbal note that complements the savory chicken and rich butter. This specific combination of textures and flavors has remained unchanged, preserving the authentic taste that patrons expect.

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Live Coverage Of Cup Day Events

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of Cup Day in Melbourne. The race that stop the nation might not be run until 3pm, but there is so much to look forward to before and after the main event. Media outlets are prepared to take viewers inside the marquees, among the crowds piling in to Flemington, and provide the best view of the fashion at the track.

Inside Word And Race Analysis

Beyond the fashion and festivities, attendees and viewers alike are eager for the inside word and analysis on the races. While the culinary experience is a major draw, the competition itself remains the central focus. The atmosphere at Flemington is electric, with spectators engaging in various traditions, from studying form guides to relying on superstitions, all while enjoying the classic food offerings that define the day.