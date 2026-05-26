Peter V’landys Favoured for Executive Chairman Role in NRL Amid Dual‑Sport Governance Debate

Former NSW premier Barry O’Farrell backs Peter V’landys’ move to become the NRL’s executive chairman while taking a four‑month leave from Racing NSW, igniting both praise and governance concerns across rugby league and horse racing.

Wests Tigers chairman and former New South Wales premier Barry O’Farrell has publicly backed the proposal to elevate Peter V’landys to the role of executive chairman of the National Rugby League.

V’landys, who already serves as chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission and as chief executive of Racing NSW, is set to take a four‑month long‑service leave from his racing duties starting in July in order to assume the interim position. The unusual arrangement was approved by the Racing NSW board, which was appointed by the state government, and has sparked a wave of speculation about the future governance of both codes.

O’Farrell argues that formalising V’landys’ executive chairmanship would not only legitimize the responsibilities he already carries but also enhance the commercial prospects of the sport. He pointed to the $4 billion broadcasting rights windfall that V’landys is pursuing as a key bargaining chip that could dramatically increase revenue streams for clubs across the league.

“While the final decision rests with the independent NRL commissioners, appointing Peter V’landys as executive chair makes a great deal of sense and could only further enhance the game,” O’Farrell said on Tuesday. He praised V’landys for his ability to broaden the game’s reach and for the financial gains experienced by clubs under his stewardship. The endorsement was echoed by several high‑profile club leaders.

Sydney Roosters billionaire chairman Nick Politis described the move as “fantastic” and said that V’landys “deserves to be there for life” after his contributions to the sport. Melbourne Storm co‑owner and chairman Matt Tripp also voiced support, and another NRL club chief indicated they would join the chorus of approval.

However, the proposal has also ignited governance concerns. Critics point out the potential conflict of interest inherent in one individual holding top positions in two major sporting organisations. While V’landys has overseen an era of unprecedented success for rugby league, skeptics argue that a formal change to the ARL Commission constitution would be required for him to receive an executive salary and to be recognised as both chairman and head of the board. The logistics of the appointment are complex.

In addition to obtaining the backing of 16 of the 17 NRL clubs, V’landys would need the approval of both the New South Wales Rugby League and the Queensland Rugby League. Relations between the commission and the state bodies have been strained in recent years, highlighted by a 2022 legal dispute that saw the NSWRL sue the ARL over board elections and a funding clash that reached the Supreme Court.

Although ties have improved, the QRL chairman Brian Canavan cautioned that any constitutional amendment must follow proper procedures. There are also significant ramifications for the racing industry. V’landys’ leave comes at a pivotal moment, coinciding with the flagship Everest spring carnival and ongoing negotiations with Tabcorp over a national betting totaliser. Racing NSW chair Saranne Cooke defended the decision, noting that V’landys submitted his application to avoid over‑extending himself between the two roles.

The board unanimously supported his professional approach. Should V’landys return to Racing NSW after the interim period, his long‑time deputy Graeme Hinton has indicated an interest in succeeding him, describing his deep personal connection to the sport. The Racing Reform Group, meanwhile, has criticised the arrangement, labeling it “highly unusual” for a CEO to take leave to act as interim CEO of a competing organisation and questioning the board’s approval process.

The outcome of this dual‑role experiment will likely shape the governance landscape of both Australian rugby league and horse racing for years to come





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