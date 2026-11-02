Mark Gasnier hired by NRL in senior participation role under Peter V'landys

Premiership winner and former Test centre Mark Gasnier has been recruited by NRL executive chairman Peter V'landys for a senior role focused on driving participation.

Mark Gasnier, the premiership-winning former Test centre, has been hired by the NRL in a senior role with a focus on driving participation. Executive chairman Peter V'landys secured the 45-year-old, who is understood to have started in the position.

Gasnier NRL Appointment

The appointment continues a changing of the guard at the NRL under V'landys. Gasnier is the latest recruitment of the V'landys era following an exodus of executives from the governing body's head office at Moore Park. Among those who departed was John Wilson, the former Parramatta and Wests Tigers centre and ex-France international. Wilson had been executive general manager of participation and social impact and a 17-year veteran of the NRL before quitting to become chief executive of Australian OzTag.

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Gasnier retired in 2011, the year after winning a drought-breaking title with St George Illawarra. He later developed Tri Tag Rugby, a non-contact variation of rugby union, and licensed it to Rugby Australia. The former cross-code star also formerly worked for OzTag. More recently he had a small role on the coaching staff of Parramatta's Jason Ryles, a long-time teammate of his at the Dragons.

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According to Gasnier's LinkedIn page, he founded sports technology app Let's Play last year. The platform was designed to assist sports streamline registrations and interactions with participants, and he later sold it. He retains a small stake and is on the company's board, but the majority shareholder is investment fund manager Salter Brothers. Gasnier also had designs on acquiring the rights to flag football, a non-contact form of American football, in Australia.

Gasnier Career Background

He attended the Super Bowl in California this year with Salter Partners portfolio manager Gregg Taylor, a former Cronulla Sharks board member. Gasnier is the nephew of late rugby league Immortal Reg Gasnier. He played 15 Tests for Australia and 12 State of Origin games for NSW in a decade-long career broken up by two seasons in French rugby with Stade Francais. After hanging up the boots, he spent seven years commentating for Fox Sports.

Gasnier was also briefly registered as an NRL player agent. There has long been speculation that the NRL would buy OzTag, a move that would allow rugby league to claim more than 200,000 additional participants. That move has never materialised. The NRL and OzTag do, however, have a partnership in place for programs such as development in schools.

V'landys NRL Leadership

V'landys is putting his stamp firmly on the NRL after becoming full-time executive chairman. The all-powerful post places him in charge of both the board and the day-to-day operations of the sport. He took over after Andrew Abdo left in July to become CEO of Tennis Australia. The NRL has not yet confirmed the exact title or start date of Gasnier's role.