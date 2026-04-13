Petraeus Backs Strait of Hormuz Blockade, Warns of Conflict

Retired General David Petraeus supports President Trump's proposed naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, but warns of potential conflict. He emphasizes the need for a 'Coalition of the Willing' and a multi-faceted approach to address Iran's control over the crucial waterway.

Retired army General David Petraeus , the former head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has voiced his support for President Donald Trump's proposed naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, while simultaneously cautioning about the potential for escalation and conflict within the critical waterway.

General Petraeus acknowledged the necessity of action to counter Iran's influence over the strait, given its strategic importance for global trade and energy supplies. He highlighted the potential for the US to implement the blockade and the need for a 'Coalition of the Willing' to ensure its effectiveness.

The former four-star general's comments reflect a complex assessment of the situation, recognizing the gravity of the challenge while also emphasizing the need for a comprehensive strategy. The proposed blockade involves numerous challenges, including the removal of potential mines and the protection of ships from attacks by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps. Petraeus's assessment included the warning that this would be a 'formidable task'.

General Petraeus outlined a potential operational framework, suggesting that a coalition, including the US and its allies, could escort commercial vessels through the strait. The general also pointed out the need to consider the economic impact. He referred to maritime experts who said the operation would require at least two aircraft carrier task forces at all times so US ships had cover and that 'eight to 10 frigates and destroyers' would also be required.

The Iranian response to such a blockade is a critical factor, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps having already issued warnings of severe consequences for military vessels approaching the waterway. Petraeus stressed the importance of preventing even sporadic attacks, such as those by drones or small boats. Moreover, he emphasized the need for a broader strategic response beyond military intervention. This includes the potential for economic and cognitive warfare in conjunction with diplomatic efforts.

While the United Kingdom, a key ally of the US, has stated it will not participate in the planned naval blockade, the former head of the CIA expressed his hope that other allies, including Australia, would consider joining the coalition. He recognized the potential for damaged relationships to impact cooperation and called for unity.

The importance of the Strait of Hormuz as a crucial global artery for trade and energy makes the issue of paramount global interest, Petraeus indicated. He praised the capabilities of the Australian military and its close relationship with US intelligence agencies. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, however, has stated that no formal request for Australia's participation had been made, adding that Australia supports the end of loss of life and infrastructure and a resumption of trade in the Middle East due to the massive global economic impact that is occurring.

General Petraeus also warned that Iran, despite sustaining considerable damage during a conflict, could potentially emerge strategically stronger by retaining control over the strait. He advocated for a multi-faceted approach, combining military, diplomatic, economic, and what he described as 'cognitive warfare' tools to address the multifaceted challenges posed by the situation.





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