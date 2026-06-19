Petrol Prices Drop to Four-Month Low as RBA Holds Rates and Superannuation Estimates Revised Downward

Petrol prices have fallen to a four-month low, with the national average under $1.70 per litre, while the Reserve Bank of Australia has paused interest rate hikes, signalling possible cuts in 2027. New superannuation data reveals that retirees need less than commonly believed, and BHP shares experienced a sharp decline despite strong yearly gains.

Petrol prices have dropped to a four-month low, with the national average for a litre of unleaded falling 5.6 cents last week to just over $1.69, according to the Australian Institute of Petroleum.

This marks the lowest level since mid-February, and further declines are anticipated due to falling oil prices. However, a fuel discount is ending, which may offset some savings for consumers. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) held interest rates steady this week, a decision widely expected. The central bank maintained a cautious stance, noting that inflation remains persistent and that further rate hikes are possible if price pressures persist.

Despite this, three of the big four banks believe the RBA may have finished its tightening cycle, with interest rate cuts pencilled in for 2027. More data on inflation will be available when the Australian Bureau of Statistics releases the monthly consumer price index on Wednesday.

In superannuation news, research from the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) indicates that a single person retiring today needs around $630,000 in super savings for a comfortable retirement, while a couple needs about $730,000. A comfortable retirement includes private health insurance, home internet, car ownership, regular meals out, annual domestic travel, and an overseas trip every seven years.

Notably, 42 per cent of people believe they will need more than $1 million, highlighting a gap between perception and reality. Meanwhile, the median growth super fund returned 2.1 per cent in May, putting it on track for a 9 per cent financial year return. On the markets, the Australian sharemarket eased on Friday, with the ASX200 rising 0.3 per cent over the week.

The biggest mover was BHP, Australia's largest listed company, whose shares fell 5.6 per cent in the biggest one-day drop in over a year. Despite the dip, BHP shares are up 70 per cent over the past year, benefiting from rising copper prices and its exposure to the energy transition





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Petrol Prices Fuel Discount Reserve Bank Of Australia Interest Rates Inflation Superannuation Retirement Savings ASFA Australian Sharemarket ASX200 BHP Copper Prices

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