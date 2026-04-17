Petrol Prices to Drop Despite Refinery Fire; Economic Warnings Issued

Australian petrol prices are set to fall below $2 per litre despite a fire at the Viva Energy refinery in Geelong, as global prices decline. Prime Minister Albanese confirmed minimal impact on fuel production, with 80% of diesel and aviation fuel output continuing. However, Treasurer Chalmers warns of potentially severe economic consequences from international conflicts, anticipating a slowdown in growth rather than a recession. Calls for increased domestic oil exploration and refinery capacity have intensified.

Despite a recent fire at the Viva Energy oil refinery in Geelong, Australian petrol prices are anticipated to continue their downward trend, potentially falling below $2 per litre nationwide this weekend. This unexpected development comes as global oil prices decrease, easing concerns about a potential fuel supply shortage that had been amplified by the refinery incident.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during a visit to the Geelong facility, confirmed that the impact on fuel production had been less severe than initially feared. He stated that 80 per cent of diesel production and 80 per cent of aviation fuel output remain operational. Supply chain expert David Leaney from the Australian National University further provided a positive outlook, noting that the country has approximately 40 days of petrol supply, which he described as good trends. However, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has issued a stark warning regarding the broader economic implications. Speaking from Washington D.C., Chalmers acknowledged that the ongoing international conflict, which has contributed to global economic instability, is already having significant consequences for Australians and has the potential to become much more severe. While he expressed confidence that Australia will avoid a recession, he cautioned that economic growth could experience a considerable slowdown. This economic outlook, coupled with the ongoing volatility in global energy markets, highlights the fragility of the current situation. The recent refinery fire has also reignited discussions about Australia's energy independence and the need for greater domestic fuel production. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has advocated for increased oil exploration within Australia, emphasizing the importance of self-sufficiency. Similarly, Queensland Premier David Crisafulli has urged the government to consider establishing a third oil refinery in Gladstone. Taylor echoed these sentiments, asserting that Australia needs to actively pursue domestic oil production to safeguard its energy security. These calls underscore a growing consensus that while immediate fuel supply concerns may be temporarily alleviated, a long-term strategy for robust domestic energy production is crucial to mitigate future risks and ensure economic stability





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Petrol Prices Oil Refinery Fire Economic Consequences Fuel Supply Energy Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Geelong Oil Refinery Fire Halts Petrol ProductionA fire at Australia's Geelong oil refinery is impacting petrol production, with jet fuel and diesel continuing at reduced levels for safety. The blaze, which is still burning and not yet under control, is expected to cause significant repairs and supply disruptions. Authorities advise the public to purchase only the fuel they need.

Read more »

Refinery blaze may impact Australia's petrol production 'for some time'Energy Minister Chris Bowen says the fire in Geelong appears to be an accident at this stage and there are no suspicious circumstances.

Read more »

Oil refinery blaze could see petrol prices rise 20 cents a litreAn independent analyst has revealed petrol prices could be set to rise by 20 cents a litre after a fire broke out at a major oil refinery in Geelong.

Read more »

Petrol production down 40 per cent after oil refinery fire: AlbanesePrime Minister Anthony Albanese has revealed 40 per cent of petrol production has been affected by the fire at Viva Energy oil refinery.

Read more »

Fuel Prices Plummet as Iran Ceasefire Triggers Oil Price Drop in AustraliaIndependent service stations are significantly reducing unleaded petrol and diesel prices across Sydney and Melbourne, with petrol now under $2.10 a litre. This sharp decline follows a global oil price drop spurred by news of an Iran war ceasefire, which has eased fears of Middle East oil supply disruptions.

Read more »

Petrol Prices Plummet as Iran War Ceasefire Sparks Oil Price DropIndependent service stations in Australia are aggressively cutting unleaded petrol and diesel prices, with some dropping to as low as $1.90 a litre for petrol. This significant price reduction follows news of an Iran war ceasefire last week, which has led to a swift fall in global oil prices, now impacting the Australian market. Average unleaded petrol prices in Melbourne and Sydney have fallen below $2.10 a litre for the first time since the conflict began, with independent retailers leading the price cuts and putting pressure on larger chains to pass on savings to consumers.

Read more »