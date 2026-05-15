PGA Championship: Australian Min Woo Lee and Scottie Scheffler share lead after first round

Australian Min Woo Lee and Scottie Scheffler share the lead after the first round of the PGA Championship in Pennsylvania. Scheffler took advantage of two long birdie putts and one big break on the 17th hole for a 3-under 67.

Australian Min Woo Lee has battled chilly weather and hot greens to claim a share of the lead after the first round of the PGA Championship in Pennsylvania.

Scottie Scheffler handling everything Aronimink threw his way. Scheffler took advantage of two long birdie putts and one big break on the 17th hole for a 3-under 67 to share the lead with six other players — former PGA champion Martin Kaymer perhaps the biggest surprise — on a tough day in the Philadelphia suburbs.

It was the 13th round in the majors that Scheffler has had at least a share of the lead, and remarkably the first time after the opening round. Joining them at 67 were Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger, Lee, Ryo Hisatsune and Alex Smalley. The seven-way tie was the largest since nine players shared the lead in the 1969 PGA Championship at NCR Country Club in Dayton, Ohio. And to think it could have been eight players.

Garrick Higgo had a 69, which included a two-shot penalty before he even hit a shot for being 10 seconds late to the tee for his group’s starting time.

‘Unfortunately, golf has these situations where we get penalised for things,’ Higgo said. ‘But it is a rule and I obviously broke the rule. I would love to have three under. Hopefully, I can make a good story out of it.

’ There’s Jack Nicklaus, then Adam Scott: Australian great’s magic moments as history beckons Masters champion Rory McIlroy bogeyed his last four holes for a 74 that sent him to the practice range for most of the afternoon. Lee rebounded from a first-hole bogey with five birdies in an impressive three-under-par start to men’s golf’s second major championship of the year.

The large, undulating and lightning quick greens at Aronimink Golf Club, outside Philadelphia, proved a challenge for most, but Lee handled the test impressively to lead an early Australian charge. Australia’s 2015 champion Jason Day cursed his putter after managing just two late birdies in a one-under 69 despite a brilliant ball-striking round.

Chasing the final leg of a career grand slam, Jordan Spieth was making a move with three birdies on his back nine, but two late bogeys also left him at one under. After missing the cut in six consecutive majors, Cameron Smith was also three under through seven holes, but Australia’s one-time world No.2 dropped three shots late in an even-par round of 70. McIlroy was furious after finishing with four successive bogeys and posting a four-over 74.

Starting his round from the 10th hole, McIlroy made a troubled start with an opening bogey, after having to hack out of the rough, but bounced straight back with a birdie at the 11th. From there, it was a run of 10-straight pars for the Northern Irishman, who is chasing a seventh major title which would take him past Sir Nick Faldo’s tally and make him the most successful European of the modern era.

The two-time PGA champion could not find the spark and he showed his frustration as a sloppy drive on the fourth resulted in a second bogey. But no one struggled quite like Bryson DeChambeau, the 2024 and 2025 runner-up who didn’t make a birdie until he ended on the par-5 ninth hole. That kept him from matching his highest score in a PGA Championship.

He shot 76 and now has to work toward avoiding a second-straight missed cut in a major





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PGA Championship Scottie Scheffler Min Woo Lee Aronimink Golf Club Philadelphia Suburbs Australian Charge Jason Day Jordan Spieth Rory Mcilroy Bryson Dechambeau

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