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Phantom Days by Angela O'Keeffe

Fiction News

Phantom Days by Angela O'Keeffe
RomanceMysteryUnusual Narrator
📆21/05/2026 8:22 PM
📰GuardianAus
37 sec. here / 24 min. at publisher
📊News: 95% · Publisher: 98%

A deeply human story about creativity, connection, and longing. It uses an unconventional narrator, a seemingly sentient object, to explore themes of love, renewal, and the nature of relationships.

Phantom Days by Angela O'Keeffe review – a rich, lyrical story told through the 'eyes' of a book Phantom Days is a novel about Isabel, a child-free, single, unambitious woman working an arts job that she has had for a decade.

Isabel is going nowhere and wonders if she is missing something. On a trip to London with her new boyfriend Lewis, they fail to connect despite moments of pleasure. The story of Isabel and Lewis changes when Book, a sentient object, is introduced. Book becomes a narrator as Isabel and Lewis share stories, and the relationship between them evolves.

Isabel studies Lewis for signs of dysfunction, but the pair's connection becomes deeper as they share stories from different perspectives. As Isabel leaves Book behind in a taxi, Book's world expands. The intricate layering of relationships throughout the novel show a deep understanding of the reciprocal nature of connections and how stories shape lives and identities

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GuardianAus /  🏆 1. in AU

Romance Mystery Unusual Narrator Novel Story Relationship Experience Worlds Childhood Connections Humans Sentient Object Books Stories Narrator Artifact Nature Of Relationships Themes Of Love Creativity Loneliness Connection Longing

 

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