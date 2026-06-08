Pharmacists Push for Prescribing Powers to Ease GP Burden

Pharmacists in Australia seek to expand prescribing authority for chronic conditions, citing potential savings of $1 billion and freeing 10 million GP appointments. GPs oppose, citing lack of evidence and pharmacist shortages.

Pharmacists across Australia are advocating for expanded prescribing powers, arguing that allowing them to prescribe medications for common conditions could significantly reduce pressure on general practitioners and the healthcare system.

Currently, trials in various states and territories permit pharmacists to prescribe treatments for hormonal contraception, urinary tract infections, and skin conditions. However, the Pharmacy Guild of Australia is pushing for a nationally consistent framework that would extend this to chronic conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and cardiovascular risk reduction.

According to a report commissioned by the Pharmacy Guild and conducted by health economics consultancy HTANALYSTS, such an expansion could save the health system up to $1 billion annually. The modelling also suggests it would free up more than 10 million GP appointments and prevent 30,000 hospitalisations each year. This would be particularly beneficial given Australia's worsening GP shortage, which has made it increasingly difficult for patients to secure timely appointments.

For older Australians like Gail Colley, a Gold Coast resident aged 80, the convenience of obtaining prescriptions from a local chemist is transformative. My husband is 90 and I am 80, so being able to just go down the road is brilliant, she told the Australian Associated Press. For her, this change would reduce the number of monthly GP visits required for chronic health prescriptions, freeing up appointments for patients with more complex needs.

The Pharmacy Guild's president, Trent Twomey, emphasized that empowering specially trained pharmacists is not only good for patients but also for the entire health system. He called on federal and state governments to create a regulatory framework that integrates pharmacists with existing health record systems to avoid information silos, and to allow pharmacists to bill consultations through Medicare, similar to nurse practitioners.

Despite these potential benefits, the proposal has faced strong opposition from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP). An RACGP spokesperson argued that pharmacists lack the high-quality skills and training of specialist GPs, and that conditions like asthma, COPD, and hormonal contraception require careful diagnosis and ongoing monitoring. These are not simple one-off conditions; they require careful diagnosis, ongoing monitoring, and a deep understanding of a patient's full medical history, the spokesperson stated.

The RACGP also pointed out that pharmacists themselves are in short supply, with data from Jobs and Skills Australia indicating retail pharmacist shortages across every state. In March, the federal government announced a 12-month trial starting in January 2027, allowing pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives and treatments for uncomplicated UTIs to concession card holders. A spokesperson for Health Minister Mark Butler said this would make a real difference for women who need fast treatment without unnecessary cost or delay.

The debate continues as both sides present evidence and arguments, with the Pharmacy Guild's report providing economic modelling while the RACGP calls for more rigorous clinical evidence before expanding prescribing powers further





SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pharmacist Prescribing GP Shortage Healthcare Reform Australia Pharmacy Trials

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FIFA Taps Former Chilean Goalkeeper to Lead Anti-Racism Push Ahead of World Cup Amid SkepticismFormer Chilean goalkeeper Romina Parraguirre, now a FIFA consultant, draws from personal experiences with discrimination to shape the governing body's anti-racism measures for the 2026 World Cup. While FIFA unveils protocols including match abandonment procedures and new red card rules, critics question whether the organization will genuinely enforce these policies during high-stakes tournament matches.

Read more »

Bulldogs Duo Crichton and Kiraz Declared Fit for Eels Clash Amid Origin PushStephen Crichton and Jacob Kiraz have been cleared to play for Canterbury against Parramatta, boosting their State of Origin selection hopes. The Bulldogs make several changes with Connor Tracey at fullback.

Read more »

House Votes to Limit Trump's Iran War Powers Amidst Ongoing ConflictThe US House of Representatives passed a bill aimed at removing US forces from hostilities against Iran, reflecting diminished presidential leverage and bipartisan opposition to the war. President Trump condemned the vote, but unlike previous attempts, this effort gained some Republican support. The article contrasts the failed Venezuela intervention with the disastrous Iran war, which has resulted in American casualties, regional instability, and a strengthened Iranian regime.

Read more »

Victorian Labor trails Coalition and One Nation in new poll; pharmacists push for prescribing powersA new poll shows Labor's primary vote behind the Coalition and One Nation in Victoria. Pauline Hanson defends 'sexist' billboard campaign against Premier Jacinta Allan. Meanwhile, pharmacists call for expanded prescribing rights to ease pressure on GPs and save $1bn annually.

Read more »