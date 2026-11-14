Pheasant Wood Cemetery Fromelles: Unique From 2010 Uses Poppy Song Inscription

Pheasant Wood Military Cemetery, the newest Commonwealth War Graves Commission site, opened in 2010. It features a unique headstone inscription from a 1976 folk song honoring Australian soldiers.

The Pheasant Wood Military Cemetery stands as a poignant anomaly in the landscape of northern France, representing a significant departure from traditional commemorative practices. Located on the edge of the village of Fromelles, this historic farmer's field serves as the final resting place for Australian and British soldiers who fell during the Battle of Fromelles in 1916. The cemetery officially opened in 2010, marking it as the newest cemetery created by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and the first new site in fifty years.

Cemetery Opened in 2010 After Decades of Silence

For decades, the ground at Pheasant Wood remained unmarked, holding the remains of servicemen who were originally buried in shallow graves that later deteriorated. The site was not recognized as a formal military cemetery until recent archaeological efforts and exhumations brought the lost soldiers to light. This late establishment challenges the long-standing narrative that all major World War I graves were interred shortly after the conflict ended. The opening of this specific site in 2010 invites a renewed reflection on how societies choose to remember their dead and what mechanisms are used to facilitate that mourning process over time.

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Unusual Inscription Breaks Strict Historical Rules

One of the most striking features of Pheasant Wood is the inscription found on the headstone of Lance-Corporal William Andrew Craigie, an Australian infantryman who died on July 19, 1916. The stone bears a quatrain from the song “Fields of Fromelles,” written by folk singer Barry Humphries and released in 1976, sixty years after Craigie’s death. The lyrics describe the sun shining on green fields while red poppies dance, a stark contrast to the violence that occurred there. This poetic choice is highly unusual because the Commonwealth War Graves Commission maintains strict regulations regarding monument wording to ensure neutrality and historical integrity.

Commission Enforces Neutral Wording Guidelines

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission has historically enforced rigid guidelines to prevent contentious statements on military headstones. In 1921, the father of a British soldier was forbidden from using the phrase “a noble son sacrificed for capitalism.” Similarly, in 1922, a proposal to include the words “his loving parents curse the Hun” was rejected, as was a verse cursing the Germans with every breath. The commission’s policy ensures that each stone reflects equality of sacrifice, displaying only the regiment, name, rank, number, age, and date of death. Families are permitted to add an “approved” inscription of no more than 66 characters, though they cannot be the final arbiters of the wording. Even today, any proposed inscription deemed unusual or contentious must be submitted to the commission’s Policy and Commemorations Group in the UK for approval.

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Lambis Englezos Led Discovery of Burial Site

The identification and recovery of the soldiers at Pheasant Wood were largely driven by Lambis Englezos, a Greek-Australian retired art teacher and battlefield tour guide. His extensive efforts and energy were instrumental in discovering the burial site of missing casualties from the Battle of Fromelles. Historian Ross McMullin has described this engagement as “the worst 24 hours in Australian history” due to the sheer scale of the loss. Englezos’ work highlights the critical role that private citizens and dedicated volunteers have played in uncovering and preserving the history of the Great War, ensuring that these soldiers are no longer forgotten.

Historic Battle Caused Massive Casualty Rates

On July 19 and 20, 1916, British and Australian infantry launched a diversionary assault on German positions east of Fromelles to draw enemy troops away from the Somme. The battle resulted in over 5,500 Australian casualties, making it one of the most devastating engagements for the Australian Imperial Force. The remains of these soldiers, along with British comrades, were eventually collected and reinterred in the newly formed cemetery. Between 1914 and 1918, more than 530,000 British and Commonwealth servicepeople lost their lives in France. The establishment of this cemetery ensures that their sacrifice is honored with the dignity and permanence that the Commonwealth War Graves Commission strives to provide.