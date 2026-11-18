Phil Gould required assistance after falling ill at Paul Langmack's memorial service on Wednesday. The Canterbury general manager gave a 10-minute eulogy at Belmore Sports Ground before appearing to faint.

Canterbury general manager Phil Gould required assistance after falling ill at the memorial service of Paul Langmack. Gould gave a 10-minute eulogy at Belmore Sports Ground on Wednesday, but appeared to faint shortly afterwards.

Several onlookers, including Laurie Daley and NSWRL chief executive David Trodden, came to his aid. Racing writer Richard Callander paused his own tribute while Gould was receiving medical attention. Gould was taken from the field and the assembled mourners were assured he was feeling better after getting out of the sun. Bulldogs chairman Adam Driussi assured onlookers that Gould would be looked after.

Also read Music Legends Push Albanese on AI Copyright Law Changes

Driussi Assures Fans Gould Is Safe

By the way, if you saw during that, the heat got to Gus, Driussi said. You do not need to worry about that, I think he just needed to get some water and sugar into him. We will look after Gus as well. Gould was one of several speakers who said Langmack had the rare ability to be able to say the most outrageous things and get away with it.

Advertisement

In attempting to explain, for instance, his enduring popularity, the man dubbed Yesterday's Hero would offer: 20,000 housewives cannot be wrong. Langmack has always been the centre of countless stories, most of them told by the man himself. Many were retold at the memorial service on Wednesday. Langmack died of a heart attack earlier this month at the age of 61.

The current Canterbury squad and a raft of rugby league legends, including Gould, Greg Alexander, David Gillespie, Steve Roach and Matt King, came to pay their respects. Langmack had a successful career at the Magpies and spent time at the Roosters but was synonymous with the Bulldogs, for whom he won three premierships.

Alexander Honours Langers Unique Spirit

A common thread in the tributes was the ball-playing forward's care for others, ability to connect people and the love of a laugh, with a particular fondness for his own jokes. Everyone needs a Langers in their life and I was fortunate to have the original, said his great mate Alexander, who played with Langmack during the 1986 Kangaroos tour.

Gould, a former Canterbury player and coach who now oversees the club's football program, first laid eyes on Langmack at Patrician Brothers College Fairfield in the early 1980s. My first impression was How is that skinny little body going to hold up that big head of his? Gould said. But he developed it over a period of time, and when he came here to the Bulldogs a year later in 1983, suddenly we were playing alongside of him.

Advertisement

Within 12 months, he had made himself a mainstay of a team that won premierships in 1984, 1985 and 1988. It is so great to see so many of his ex-teammates here today to support him. He absolutely loved that period of his life. He loved the 1980s, he loved the Bulldogs, and he loved playing football.

Gould Recalls Meeting Young Langmack

So much so, he never left the 1980s his whole life. He just stuck himself in the 1980s, and that is where he belonged, and that is where he was happy, and everyone was happy with it. The memorial service drew a large gathering of rugby league figures to Belmore Sports Ground to honour Langmack's legacy. His career spanned stints at the Magpies and Roosters, but his greatest success came with the Bulldogs.

There, he became a key part of a dominant era that secured three premierships in the 1980s. His ability to connect with people and his sense of humour were central themes in the tributes. Gould's own health scare briefly interrupted the proceedings, but he was quickly attended to and reassured the crowd. The incident highlighted the emotional and physical toll of the day, as friends and former teammates gathered to remember a beloved figure.

Langmack's death at 61 has prompted an outpouring of grief and fond reminiscence across the rugby league community. His legacy as a ball-playing forward who brought people together and loved a laugh remains a lasting memory for all who knew him. The service concluded with heartfelt stories and a shared appreciation for a man who left an indelible mark on the sport and on those around him.