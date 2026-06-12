Phil Mickelson's Membership Terminated at San Diego Golf Club Over Alleged Inappropriate Contact

Golfer Phil Mickelson has reportedly had his membership at The Farms Golf Club in San Diego terminated following allegations of inappropriate contact with a female employee. The club conducted an independent investigation and took decisive action, while Mickelson's spokesperson stated that any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Mickelson's future in golf remains uncertain due to family issues and the ongoing doubts about LIV's longevity.

Phil Mickelson , the renowned golfer, has reportedly had his membership at The Farms Golf Club in San Diego terminated following allegations of 'inappropriate contact' with a female employee.

According to a report citing multiple sources, the employee accused Mickelson, who is 55 years old, of 'nonconsensual and inappropriate physical contact' towards her before a game of golf. The incident allegedly occurred earlier this year, and Mickelson was challenged about it mid-round, leading him to leave the property. A spokesperson for Mickelson stated that any misunderstanding has been cleared up.

Mickelson has been absent from the LIV tour this season due to family issues, including missing the Masters and the US PGA Championship. His future in golf remains uncertain due to ongoing doubts about LIV's longevity. The Farms Golf Club, in a statement, affirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment, stating that it took decisive action after an independent investigation into the allegations.

Mickelson's attorney has since stated that he is determined to hold accountable any publication or individual spreading false rumors about the incident





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