Carmelle Collado of the Philippines wins inaugural Eurovision Asia in Bangkok

Carmelle Collado, 19, won the first Eurovision Asia Song Contest in Bangkok with her song Sobra-Sobra, beating contestants from 11 countries. The event featured no prize money and no automatic hosting rights for the winner.

Carmelle Allyza San Juan Collado, 19, has won the inaugural Eurovision Asia Song Contest for the Philippines. She took home the crown with an electric performance of the original song Sobra-Sobra, a tune she said was inspired by the strength of Philippine women.

The grand final was held at the One Bangkok Forum in central Bangkok, Thailand, on 14 November 2026. Collado, from the Bicol region of south-eastern Luzon, grew up beside the railway tracks. She had been the youngest contestant in the competition. She comes from a family of entertainers and has been competing in televised talent contests since she was 12.

Also read First Eurovision Song Contest Asia set for Bangkok with 11 artists

She is already known in her country after winning the Tawag ng Tanghalan singing competition, participating in Pinoy Big Brother and releasing a self-titled album this year. I got singing from my mother side, she told the ABC. My mother sang, my grandmother sang, and also my grandfather. My uncles and aunties, my cousins, they all sang.

I hope that I can leave audiences with a deep sense of connection and I hope I can make them understand that the Filipino music is universally relatable. Sobra-Sobra mixes pop and rap, is supported by traditional Philippine instruments, the kubing and kulintang, and is sung in Tagalog and English. After her victory, Carmelle said her song celebrated female empowerment and was intended as a tribute to all Filipino women.

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I made history, since this was the first time, she told the Associated Press. It is such a big responsibility for me, because this one is a global stage, so thank you everybody who voted for me. I am really happy. I am really grateful that I made history.

The show opened with a routine celebrating the host country, in which Muay Thai fighters shared the stage with drag performers on street food carts. The 11 acts were then driven on in tuk-tuks, each carrying their national flag. The show ran for two and a half hours including advertising. Everything from colourful tuk-tuks paraded on stage to awe-inspiring visual special effects and show-stopping costumes.

Eurovision Asia Song Contest Launches In Bangkok

Eleven countries competed: Bhutan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, the Philippines, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. Some of the region largest and most influential nations, including India, China and Japan, were notably absent. Seventy years after Eurovision was created to help unite war-torn Europe through music, the competition has embarked on an ambitious new chapter in Asia. The original Eurovision Song Contest is the world longest-running international music competition, renowned for its music, spectacle and glamour.

Thailand was represented by a duo assembled for the contest in the host country who performed a duet staged like a musical number. He ended it by appealing for support for his country, which he said was going very hard situation. More than 1,500 people were killed and more than 5,000 were reported missing after a disaster.

Nepal entrant Pratik Himal Rai carried a profound sense of responsibility, representing not only his family dreams but a nation still reeling from tragedy. In August, flash floods devastated communities along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli rivers near the Nepal-Tibet border, killing at least 1,400 people. More than 5,700 remain missing, including close family members of Rai friends. My message for the world is that love is eternal, he said.

Contestants From Laos And Nepal Face Tragedy

To all the lives that we have lost in the floods, we have lost them but their love for us is still there. Laos entrant Thinla was unable to hear her own music during her performance, and her dress rehearsal was aired once all live performances were over. She finished fifth, with the night third-highest public score. Her journey began in the rice paddies of south-western Laos, where she grew up singing and dancing while her parents cultivated the land.

In a country where 15 per cent of the population lives below the poverty line, according to the Asian Development Bank, she said it was difficult to carve out a career as an entertainer. I started dancing because at the time I just wanted to make money to support my family, the 29-year-old said. Despite the challenges and the upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thinla secured a scholarship to study in China.

But four years ago, shortly after returning to Laos, she lost her biggest fan: her father. I hope he can see me growing up like this and can see me perform because he loved it when I sang and performed for him, she said, tears running down her face. Half the result was decided before the show began. The 11 national juries voted at a dress rehearsal on Friday night.

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The other half came from viewers around the world, who could vote online but not for their own country, and who were given eight free votes each and the option to buy 10 more. This year winner will not receive any prize money or automatically gain the right to host the next competition.

Organisers intend the Bangkok show to be the first of many regional editions, with the executive producer, Assaf Blecher, saying that the right to stage future editions will not automatically go to the winner, on the grounds that smaller countries lack the infrastructure. Some of the clearest echoes of Eurovision camp traditions came through those who announced the votes.

Vote Announced By Jo Kwon And Vice Ganda

South Korea jury points were read by Jo Kwon, a veteran pop star who has played Adam in the Korean production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and the title role in Everybody is Talking About Jamie. The Philippines were read by Vice Ganda, a gay comedian who is one of the biggest stars on Philippine television.

Meanwhile, the guest performer was the Thai singer Jeff Satur, who reached a wider Asian audience through KinnPorsche, a 2022 series in the genre of male same-sex romance dramas that has a large following across Asia. Spectators from around the world attended. Adam Bryers and Lalla Stewart, who were dressed in matching sparkling silver outfits, flew from Perth to watch the musical extravaganza.

We love Eurovision and we have Eurovision parties in Perth in our house and also with our friends, Bryers told the ABC. The glam, the fun, the music, the silliness - it is a really great festival. I think it really suits the culture here, especially in places like the Philippines, so it will do well. Ran Macanang travelled from the Philippines to watch the show live, having followed the original competition for a decade.

There are thousands of fans in the Philippines for Eurovision already, so knowing that Eurovision is finally coming to Asia, everyone is excited that finally someone from the Philippines can show the world our talents, he told the ABC while waving his nation flag. Yet, for all its ambition, Eurovision Asia launch was mired in questions about public interest and organisation.

The competition attempt to enter the American market in 2022 fell flat, getting poor viewing figures as it competed against more established shows such as American Idol. Eurovision Asia has made a tentative start in its bid to capture the region music fans. In a market rich in musical heritage and global talent covering genres from K-pop to indie, the potential audience is vast.