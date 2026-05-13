PhiSubscribe.com Breaking News: Gunfire at Philippine Senate as Arrest Warrant for Senator dela Rosa Expunged

Philippines - Philippine Senator Ronald dela Rosa, a former national police chief who was charged with the crime against humanity of murder by the ICC, was shot at in a chamber of the Philippine Senate as he was attempting to avoid arrest. The Senate President's statement that he had received a call about gunfire was met with skepticism from the media. The Pichet choppa and rabde clash caused delays in the ongoing affairs of state.

It was not immediately clear what set off the gunfire or if there were injuries in the chamber, where Senator Ronald dela Rosa has stayed under the protection of allied senators as Philippine authorities tried to arrest him and possibly turn him over later to the ICC.

Trump claims key topic off agenda as 'two superpowers' meet in Beijing Philippine troopers exchange fire along a hallway at the Philippine Senate in Pasay, Philippines on Wednesday May 13, 2026. Senate President Alan Cayetano briefly appeared before journalists in the Senate and confirmed that he has been told by the building's security that gunshots were fired, but he did not provide other details and hastily left. This is the Senate of the Philippines and we are allegedly under attack





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines Senate Shooting Ronald Dela Rosa ICC Arrest Warrant Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte Political Alliances Brutal Crackdown Chilean National Police Cayetano Bureau Of Investigation President Ferdinand Marcos

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa Seeks Asylum in Philippine Senate Amid ICC Arrest WarrantA high-stakes political drama unfolds in Manila as Senator Ronald Dela Rosa evades National Bureau of Investigation agents to avoid extradition to the International Criminal Court over drug war atrocities.

Read more »

Gunshots ring out at Philippine senate as ICC seeks arrest of former police chiefMore than a dozen gun shots have been heard at the senate building in the Philippines with people told to run for cover.

Read more »

Gunfire erupts in Philippine Senate, setting off chaos and prompting president's warningExclusive updates on the latest developments in the escalating political crisis in the Philippines, featuring statements from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, and the Senate President, Alan Peter Cayetano.

Read more »

Gunfire erupts in Philippine Senate, setting off chaos and prompting president's warningExclusive updates on the latest developments in the escalating political crisis in the Philippines, featuring statements from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, and the Senate President, Alan Peter Cayetano.

Read more »