Phoebe Tonkin on 'Two Years Later': Navigating Millennial Anxiety and Generational Trauma in a Love Story

Phoebe Tonkin, an Australian actress known for her roles in 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The Kettering Incident,' discusses her latest project, 'Two Years Later,' a TV show that explores the complexities of love, relationships, and the challenges of re-entering the world after the COVID-19 pandemic. Tonkin plays a woman named Emily who meets a man named Ryan on a bus in Brisbane and decides to go on eight dates with him to see if they should get married.

Phoebe Tonkin – award-winning Australian actor, model, and possessor of impossibly sharp cheekbones – is sitting in a car on a warm Sunday afternoon in New York.

She is discussing her role in a TV show called 'Two Years Later' in which she plays a woman named Emily who meets a man named Ryan on a bus in Brisbane. The show explores the complexities of love, relationships, and the challenges of re-entering the world after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tonkin mentions that her character Emily is in her mid-30s, which is not often represented in film and television, and that the stakes feel even higher in this stage of life





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Phoebe Tonkin Two Years Later TV Show Emily Ryan Love Story Millennial Anxiety Generational Trauma COVID-19 Pandemic Re-Entering The World Stakes Feel Higher Women Characters Choices Made Different Roles

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