Piano Tuner's Life Celebrated in New Documentary

A new documentary, 'The Piano Tuner,' premieres at the Sydney Film Festival, showcasing the life and work of Martin Tucker, a Tasmanian piano tuner with four decades of experience. The film explores his resilient career, his unique approach to his craft, and the enduring appeal of the piano.

Martin Tucker , a Tasmania n piano tuner with four decades of experience and an estimated 18,000 pianos tuned under his belt, believes his profession offers a secure livelihood.

His story is the subject of a new documentary, 'The Piano Tuner,' directed by his partner, Natalia Laska, which is set to premiere at the Sydney Film Festival. Tucker’s career has proven remarkably resilient, even thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic when people, confined to their homes, rediscovered or embraced playing the piano. This led to a surge in demand for tuning services, providing a steady stream of work despite broader economic uncertainties.

He notes that while larger expenses like home renovations were postponed, the relatively affordable cost of a piano tuning – around $200 to $300 – remained within reach for many. The Sydney Film Festival, in its 73rd year, was announced by director Nashen Moodley at the State Library of NSW on Tuesday night, and features a diverse program including films addressing important social issues, such as the weaponisation of defamation laws in the wake of the #MeToo movement, with interviews from figures like Amber Heard and Brittany Higgins.

The festival’s centerpiece is a $60,000 competition showcasing audacious and innovative cinema, including a new work by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. Laska, originally from Poland and deeply connected to piano music through the legacy of Frederic Chopin, spent eight years documenting Tucker’s life and work. She describes him as a natural performer, a constant conversationalist, and a genuinely funny individual.

The documentary follows Tucker as he travels across Tasmania and then annually migrates to the warmer climate of the Northern Territory, bringing his skills to homes and concert halls. He’s known for dispensing practical advice alongside his tuning expertise, such as suggesting regular playing as a deterrent to mice. Tucker’s journey into piano tuning began in his late teens with a challenging Wurlitzer 200 electric piano he used in bands.

He initially focused on repair, dismantling and fixing the instrument, which sparked his curiosity about the inner workings of pianos. This led him to explore the mechanics of traditional pianos, eventually leading to a career. He reflects on a time when pianos were commonplace in Australian homes, akin to the ubiquity of laptops today, but notes a decline in their prevalence over the years.

Tucker has developed a unique system for sourcing pianos, often taking unwanted instruments off people’s hands and storing them in a shed. He then matches these pianos with individuals seeking to purchase one, ensuring that instruments in poor condition are either discarded or responsibly burned. He estimates that a full-time piano tuner needs to service between 400 and 500 pianos annually to make a comfortable living.

However, he humorously points out the challenges in explaining his profession to financial institutions, who often misunderstand the nature of his work. He jokes that banks seem to equate piano tuning with elephant training, struggling to grasp the financial realities of his trade. The documentary offers a charming and insightful look into the life of a dedicated craftsman, highlighting the enduring appeal of the piano and the vital role that tuners like Martin Tucker play in preserving its musical legacy.

It’s a story about a man who found his calling in the intricate world of piano mechanics and has built a fulfilling career around it, one tuning at a time





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Piano Tuner Documentary Sydney Film Festival Martin Tucker Natalia Laska Music Tasmania

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