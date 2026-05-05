Piano Tuner's Life Celebrated in New Documentary

A new documentary, 'The Piano Tuner,' follows Martin Tucker, a Tasmanian piano tuner with four decades of experience, as he travels across the state and beyond, tuning pianos and sharing his unique perspective on life and music. The film premieres at the Sydney Film Festival alongside a diverse program of cinematic works.

Martin Tucker , a Tasmania n piano tuner with four decades of experience and an estimated 18,000 pianos tuned under his belt, believes his profession offers a secure livelihood.

His story is the subject of a new documentary, 'The Piano Tuner,' directed by his partner, Natalia Laska, which is set to premiere at the Sydney Film Festival. Tucker’s career has proven remarkably resilient, even thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic when people, confined to their homes, rediscovered or embraced playing the piano. This surge in demand provided a steady stream of work, with individuals prioritizing piano tuning over larger expenses.

Tucker humorously notes the difficulty in explaining his profession to financial institutions, who often misunderstand his role, comparing it to that of an elephant trainer. The documentary follows Tucker as he travels across Tasmania and the Northern Territory, providing his services in homes and concert halls, offering not only technical expertise but also a wealth of anecdotal wisdom, such as advising piano owners to play their instruments daily to deter mice.

The film, a result of eight years of filming by Laska, captures Tucker’s unique personality and his deep connection to the instrument. Laska, whose Polish heritage instilled in her a love for piano music through composers like Frederic Chopin, emphasizes Tucker’s natural charisma and his ability to engage with people.

The documentary showcases Tucker’s journey from a young man tinkering with a Wurlitzer electric piano in Hobart to a seasoned professional who has become a fixture in the Tasmanian music scene. He recounts his early fascination with the inner workings of pianos, starting with repairing a problematic Wurlitzer and progressing to understanding the mechanics of traditional pianos.

Tucker reflects on the changing landscape of piano ownership in Australia, noting a decline from the days when nearly every household possessed one, similar to the current ubiquity of laptops and computers. He has developed a resourceful system for sourcing pianos, often taking unwanted instruments and refurbishing them or responsibly disposing of those beyond repair, acting as a conduit between those seeking pianos and those looking to part with them.

Beyond Tucker’s personal story, the Sydney Film Festival program, announced by director Nashen Moodley, features a diverse range of films, including works addressing important social issues. The festival includes a $60,000 competition for innovative cinema and a $20,000 Australian documentary competition where Laska’s film will be screened. Other films tackle complex themes such as the weaponization of defamation laws, particularly in the context of the #MeToo movement, featuring interviews with prominent figures like Amber Heard and Brittany Higgins.

The festival’s centerpiece includes a drama by Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. Tucker estimates that a full-time piano tuner needs to service between 400 and 500 pianos annually to make a comfortable living. His enduring career is a testament to the continued, albeit evolving, appreciation for the piano and the skilled craftspeople who keep these instruments sounding their best.

The documentary promises a charming and insightful look into the life of a man who has dedicated his life to the art of piano tuning, offering a unique perspective on music, community, and the enduring power of a well-tuned instrument





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Piano Tuner Documentary Sydney Film Festival Martin Tucker Natalia Laska Music Tasmania Film Piano Tuning

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Piano Tuner's Life Celebrated in New DocumentaryA new documentary, 'The Piano Tuner,' premieres at the Sydney Film Festival, showcasing the life and work of Martin Tucker, a Tasmanian piano tuner with four decades of experience. The film explores his resilient career, his unique approach to his craft, and the enduring appeal of the piano.

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