Piastri Crashes Out, Verstappen Takes Pole in Chaotic Azerbaijan Qualifying

Oscar Piastri's qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ended prematurely due to a crash, while Max Verstappen secured pole position in a session marred by numerous red flags and changing weather conditions. Lando Norris qualified in seventh.

Oscar Piastri 's Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying session ended in disappointment as he crashed out, while his McLaren teammate Lando Norris secured seventh position on the grid. The qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix , characterized by unpredictable weather and numerous interruptions, saw Red Bull 's Max Verstappen clinch pole position. The session, extending over two hours, was marked by an unprecedented six red flags, highlighting the challenging nature of the Baku street circuit.

The final red flag, triggered by Piastri's crash in Q3, prevented him from setting a competitive lap time and ultimately relegated him to ninth on the grid. The incident underscored the demanding conditions and the high stakes involved in qualifying, particularly in the face of changing track conditions due to intermittent rainfall.\The qualifying session was fraught with drama from the outset, as rain added an extra layer of complexity to the already demanding street circuit. The red flags, a consequence of multiple incidents, frequently interrupted the flow of the session and forced drivers to adapt to rapidly changing track conditions. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also experienced a crash during the session, further disrupting the rhythm and adding to the intensity of the competition. Piastri, reflecting on his crash, expressed his disappointment, indicating that he felt the car was performing well before the incident. He acknowledged the tricky conditions, citing the rain as a contributing factor, and confessed uncertainty about the cause of his mistake. His teammate, Lando Norris, who is currently trailing Piastri by 31 points in the drivers' championship, had the opportunity to capitalize on Piastri's misfortune. However, Norris's Q3 run was compromised, as he clipped the wall and could only manage seventh fastest.\The chaotic qualifying session presented a significant opportunity for Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who capitalized on the situation to secure his first pole position on the streets of Baku. Verstappen's achievement was further amplified by the struggles of several other top contenders, including Lewis Hamilton, who failed to advance beyond Q2. The grid for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will feature Carlos Sainz of Williams in second place and Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls in third, creating an intriguing race lineup. Verstappen attributed the difficulty in getting the tires up to operating temperature to the numerous stoppages during the session. The incident at the third corner was the last straw for Piastri, after the intermittent rain proved a constant factor. The race is expected to be a thrilling and unpredictable event, with the potential for significant movement up and down the grid due to the circuit's unforgiving nature. ABC Sport will provide live coverage of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix starting at 7 pm AEST on Sunday, September 21, ensuring fans have access to all the action and analysis from the race





