Will Cowper and Andrew Solomon open Pici in Fortitude Valley, featuring a seasonally changing Italian menu with affordable pricing and bold design by Alkot Studio.

Will Cowper and Andrew Solomon have officially opened Pici, a new Italian restaurant located in Fortitude Valley, Brisbane. The venue, which underwent a significant transformation from its previous iteration as Gerties, officially welcomed guests after a construction period that concluded in mid-October. Cowper, known for his work with Otto Brisbane, partnered with his wife Gianna Cowper and the Solomon family to create this latest culinary destination.

Pici Restaurant Location and Design Evolution

Alkot Studio led the interior design for the establishment, preserving the general layout that features a bar on the upper level and a dining space half a floor down on the Brunswick Street side. The renovation involved knocking down the wall connecting to the former Hellhound venue, a structural change that significantly expanded the available floor space for diners. The resulting aesthetic is defined by bold marble surfaces, rich dark timber, exposed brickwork, and mirrored elements that create a striking visual presence.

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Will Cowper Overcomes Construction Delays

Will Cowper described the final weeks leading up to the opening as the most difficult period of his professional life, citing unexpected hurdles related to heritage aspects of the building. These regulatory and structural issues delayed the project until the green light was finally given, allowing the remaining construction elements to be installed rapidly. Despite the stress, Cowper noted that the completed venue now feels surreal, marking a successful conclusion to a complex build process that required assembling a team from scratch.

Pici Restaurant Menu and Pricing Strategy

The menu at Pici is designed to change with the seasons, offering a structure of snacks, entrees, pastas, and mains that diverges from the higher price points typical of similar establishments. Entrees are capped at $30, while most pasta dishes hover around the $40 mark, a strategy intended to encourage repeat visits from local residents. Key dishes include gnocco fritto with parmesan custard and saba syrup, fried baccala, and chargrilled Fremantle octopus skewers with padron peppers.

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Executive Chef Jack Burgess and Wine Program

Jack Burgess, formerly of Venner, serves as the sous chef in the open low-countered kitchen, which features a custom-made woodfire grill by Sydney's Platinum Commercial Kitchens. The dining experience is complemented by a wine list curated by Chris Fullerton and Logan Moore from Cork and Co, focusing primarily on Italian selections with many bottles priced under $100. The cocktail program is managed by Ellery Low, formerly of Maker in Fish Lane, with Brendon Osmers also working behind the bar to support the service team.

Gianna Cowper Desserts and Service Team

Gianna Cowper, a pastry chef with Swiss precision, oversees the dessert menu, which features items such as chocolate mousse with cherry, stracciatella gelato, and a vanilla bean ice cream affogato. Marieke Ameglio from Sasso Italiano runs the front-of-house operations, ensuring the team delivers on the venue's promise of accessible high-quality dining. The combined effort of the Cowper and Solomon partnerships aims to bring a distinct, value-driven Italian experience to the Fortitude Valley dining scene.