RAAF pilot's trial hears he told commander work trip was good to get away before wife's death

Robert Crawford, a former RAAF pilot accused of killing his wife Frances, told his wing commander it was good to get away during a work trip weeks before her death, as he discussed marital difficulties. The trial also heard about his extramarital affairs and defence challenges to police investigation of the scene.

A former Royal Australian Air Force pilot accused of killing his wife told his wing commander it was good to get away during a work trip just weeks before her death, as he talked of difficulties in the relationship, a court has heard.

Robert Crawford is facing his second week of a Supreme Court trial. He allegedly killed Frances Crawford, whose body was found at the bottom of a retaining wall on the couple's rural south-east Queensland property along with a ride-on mower in 2024. Crawford has pleaded not guilty. His defence team told the jury the death was a tragic accident.

Also read Robert Crawford Trial Notes Detail Frances Crawford Abuse and Affairs

RAAF commander discusses Crawford marriage difficulties

They said he believed his wife died while moving the mower because the sprinklers were going to come on. On Thursday, RAAF Wing Commander Mark Seery was asked about his time working with Crawford, who he knew since 2018. Seery also confirmed he knew of Antonia Guterres, who was in No. 35 Squadron with Crawford. The trial earlier heard that Crawford had an affair with Guterres and asked her if she wanted to move with him to Papua New Guinea.

Advertisement

In the weeks before his wife's death, he told Guterres he still had feelings for her. Seery told the court he did not know of Crawford's relationships with his colleagues.

However, he had spoken on several occasions with Crawford about his marriage with Frances. He said they were having difficulties, Seery said, adding that Crawford had told him his wife had new medication that was creating disruption between them. Seery said he was aware that Crawford had moved out of the family home, and knew in February 2024 he had moved back in.

Crawford told boss counselling helped relationship repair

In messages from February 2 shown to the jury, Crawford told Seery that a counselling session he had done the previous day went better than I thought it would. Aiming to move back to the Toowoomba house mid-March (but still a long road ahead), Crawford wrote, referring to the Upper Lockyer property he shared with his wife.

Seery said another issue Crawford raised was that Frances did not want him in the Air Force and that time away from home was causing friction. He said work arrangements were put in place to help Crawford with his home life. After a work trip between May and June 2024, Seery could be seen in messages thanking Crawford for going, saying he hoped it had not caused stress at home. Crawford replied: You're welcome mate.

Yeah, it wasn't fun when I told her, but it was good for me to get away, to be honest. I feel happy when I come to work. Seery also confirmed to Crawford's defence barrister, Saul Holt KC, that the accused had been upset in a phone call and said his relationship had gone backwards. Seery said after a RAAF trip in 2024, Crawford asked for one or two days off per week to spend more time at home.

Advertisement

Defence challenges detective water system investigation negligence

Earlier in Thursday's hearing, Crawford's barrister peppered detective sergeant Troy Weston, who investigated the scene, with questions about the water system on the property. Holt put to him that he did no investigation into what police had known for five days, which was that Crawford had told other officers there was a grey water tank that turned on at random times.

Were you aware that [Crawford] had said similar things to Sergeant [Glen] Thomas, the grey water system ... it just goes whenever, like it's a septic set by the level, he said. Weston said he was not aware. Holt also grilled Weston over why he had not pumped water into an empty tank to test the full capabilities of the sprinkler. Weston answered: Because it was just a visual inspection.

Holt also questioned Weston over his test of the sprinkler control box. You're an investigator, sergeant. You're investigating something, which was alleged to be murder, and you're looking at sprinklers, and you don't need to educate yourself as to how to look at the controller? Holt asked.

Weston replied that he did his best. Really? The best you could do was not to turn your head to the left and read the instructions, is that right? Holt said.

Blood drops found inside the Crawford's bathroom was consistent with Frances' DNA. A forensic scientist told the court there was no test to determine the age of the stains. Several notes were found around the home. The jury on Wednesday visited the Crawford home, which Justice Lincoln Crowley said would assist them in understanding evidence in a realistic setting. The trial continues.