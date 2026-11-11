Pilot Robert Crawford accused of staging wife Frances's mower death, court hears affairs and messages

Former RAAF pilot Robert Crawford has pleaded not guilty to killing wife Frances at their Queensland property in July 2024, with prosecutors detailing his affairs and messages to another woman.

A former Royal Australian Air Force pilot accused of killing his wife and staging her death to look like a mower accident told a woman he was dating that he blamed his wife for not being able to go to church, a court has heard.

Robert Crawford has pleaded not guilty to killing his wife Frances at their rural south-east Queensland property in July 2024. His defence team told the jury Frances died in a tragic accident, and Crawford believed she died while moving the mower because the sprinklers were going to come on. In admissions put before the court by the prosecution on Wednesday, further details of Crawford's relationships were read out.

Also read Wife texted solicitor I need to get out of this relationship before alleged mower murder

Robert Crawford Marriage And Affairs

The trial earlier heard Crawford, 49, had a string of affairs dating back more than a decade. He told one of the colleagues he worried leaving his wife would affect his claim to the family property and his superannuation. Crawford also had a relationship with buyer's agent Rebecca Lawler in the months after his separation from Frances in mid-2023. The jury heard the pair exchanged 9979 messages and photos between October and November 2023.

Advertisement

Crawford texted Lawler in October that year, saying: Thanks for the snacks Bec. You didn't have to bring those, but thank you all the same. Great to meet you in person too. He texted her again: Hey Bec, hope your auctions went well?

I'm enjoying the chocolate. Don't suppose you need a break this afternoon? Come help me eat it hahaha I've got today off. In early October, during a dinner at the Sherwood property, he told Lawler he and his wife were exploring divorce.

Crawford Property And Church Dispute

According to the admissions, Crawford blamed Frances for him not being able to go to his church any more, and he did not know if his marriage was salvageable. While together, Crawford and Lawler discussed his Upper Lockyer property, the court heard. He told Lawler the property was his home too, they had built and designed it, and that it meant a lot to him.

He also said he was annoyed he had to move out, while Frances got to stay. Crawford's psychologist, Julie Salter, earlier told the court Crawford had told her his wife was moody on the night of her death. Her death came days after the couple's last session with a psychotherapist, who earlier told the trial Frances had been working on an exit plan to leave the marriage. The trial before Justice Lincoln Crowley continues.